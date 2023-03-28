Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Steps to Download Here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is likely to release the result for Class 9th and 11th soon. Once released, students will be able to check out the Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 by entering the login credentials.
The authorities conducted the Delhi Class 9, 11 Exams 2023 in the month of February and March. It is expected that the result will be released in the month of April. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 by the authorities.
How to Download Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023?
Those who appeared in the class 9th and 11th exams can check out the Delhi Result 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Delhi Result 2023-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result 2022-23 tab
Step 3: Now, choose the class and section
Step 4: Enter student ID, DOB, and visual code
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts
Details Mentioned on Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023
The authorities are expected to release the Delhi Result 2023 soon on the official website. Students can check out the details that will be mentioned on the Delhi Result 2023 here-
- Board’s Name
- School name
- Name of the Student
- Father's Name
- Roll Number
- Enrollment Number
- Theory and practical marks
- Total Marks
- Status-Fail or Pass
