Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Steps to Download Here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) is likely to release the result for Class 9th and 11th soon. Once released, students will be able to check out the Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 by entering the login credentials.

The authorities conducted the Delhi Class 9, 11 Exams 2023 in the month of February and March. It is expected that the result will be released in the month of April. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 by the authorities.

How to Download Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023?

Those who appeared in the class 9th and 11th exams can check out the Delhi Result 2023 on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the Delhi Result 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result 2022-23 tab

Step 3: Now, choose the class and section

Step 4: Enter student ID, DOB, and visual code

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts

Details Mentioned on Delhi Class 9, 11 Result 2023

The authorities are expected to release the Delhi Result 2023 soon on the official website. Students can check out the details that will be mentioned on the Delhi Result 2023 here-

Board’s Name

School name

Name of the Student

Father's Name

Roll Number

Enrollment Number

Theory and practical marks

Total Marks

Status-Fail or Pass

Also Read: ICSE Specimen Paper 2023: Get Class 10th Biology Specimen Paper PDF Here



