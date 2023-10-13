Delhi Govt and MCD Schools Hold Mega PTMs, Kejriwal Urges Parents Participation

Two Days Mega PTMs in MCD Schools: The Govt. Schools of the Directorate of Education (DOE) is conducting the mega Parent Teachers Meeting (PTM) today: October 13 and 14, 2023 for all classes as per the specified schedule. The PTM has been scheduled for two consecutive days, providing flexibility for parents and guardians to choose a convenient day for attendance.

This aims to maximize parental participation. As an academic authority, the SCERT will incorporate parental feedback to make necessary adjustments to the teaching-learning approach. Additionally, if any action is deemed necessary at the departmental level, the findings will be communicated to the DoE.

Delhi CM Tweet Urging Parents to Attend PTM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweeted on 'X', “Parents play a big role in the success of children. Today is Parents' Day in all the schools of Delhi Government and MCD. I request all the parents that like always, you should come to their school with your children today, talk to the teachers about the progress of the children and openly discuss how we can do better for the future.” Check tweet below:

बच्चों की कामयाबी में उनके अभिभावकों का बहुत बड़ा योगदान होता है। आज दिल्ली सरकार और MCD के सभी स्कूलों में अभिभावकों का ही दिन है। आज और कल दिल्ली सरकार और नगर निगम के सभी स्कूलों में Mega-PTM हो रही है। सभी अभिभावकों से मेरी गुज़ारिश है कि हमेशा की तरह आज भी आप अपने बच्चों के… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 13, 2023

Delhi Government School PTM Schedule

As per the schedule released along with the DoE circular, it has been stated that the PTM will be held on October 13 and 14 for morning and evening shift students. The parent-teacher meeting will commence from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 2 to 6 PM. The principal or heads of the school must ensure that they share the latest reading and numeracy levels of students.

Teachers should discuss the performance of the children in mid-term examinations and motivate them to provide a conducive atmosphere and moral support to their wards for all the upcoming tests/examinations. They have to get the signatures of parents/guardians on a separate sheet as a mark of their attendance in the PTM.

