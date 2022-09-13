Delhi University Admissions 2022: Check Step by Step Application Procedure Here

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University is one of the most coveted central universities for Undergraduate admissions every year. Students from across the country who qualify the class 12 examinations apply for the Delhi University Undergraduate Admission procedure. Until last year, Delhi University conducted admissions for the undergraduate programmes through the merit lists which were released by each college for the undergraduate programmes.

This year however, the university decided to conduct the admissions through the scores of the CUET UG 2022 Examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the colleges affiliated to the university can apply for the same through the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) portal specially opened for the admission procedure.

Since this is the first time that the university is conducting the admissions through CUET, students will have doubts on the application procedure and the seat allotment system. Candidates can read through the detailed step by step instructions to apply for Delhi University Admissions.

DU Admission Procedure

The Common Seat Allocation System 2022 is divided in Three Phases. Students applying are required to first apply to the university in the Phase 1 of the process. After completing the applications students are required to fill the preferences for programmes and colleges in Phase 2 of the applications while in Phase 3, the allocation cum admission will be conducted.

DU CSAS Admissions - Registration

The link for students to complete the Delhi University CSAS applications is available on the official admission portal of Delhi University. To register candidates can visit the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

Students are required to first register by entering the required details in the registration link available in the website. When completing the registrations candidates must make sure that they enter all the required information.

DU Admissions 2022 - Preferences for programmes and colleges

After completing the DU Portal Registration students will be directed to the link to complete the choice filling and preference. It must be noted however that the choice filling procedure will be conducted only after the CUET 2022 Results are declared since students will be able to apply for the course.

Delhi University Admissions 2022: Seat Allocation and Admission

After candidates complete the process of entering the choices, the university will release the seat allotment list for the admissions to the various undergraduate programmes. The allotment list will be released based on the merit list. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the various rounds of allotment will be required to complete the further admission procedures and secure their seats in the colleges allotted.

DU Admissions 2022: Application fee

The DU application fee has to be submitted in the online mode. The application fee has to be submitted when students are completing the online application process.

Students belonging to the reserved category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 100/- while students from the general category need to submit an application fee of Rs. 250/-

Candidates who have completed the CUET 2022 Examination must note that the results for the same are expected by September 15, 2022. Students can download the results through the link which will be available on the official website.

