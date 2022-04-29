Delhi University Exam 2022: Will DU postpone Practical Exams for COVID Positive Students? Here’s What we Know

Delhi University Exam 2022: Even as preparations for the upcoming Delhi University Exam 2022 are in full swing, the recent surge in COVID Positive cases in the National Capital has been a cause of concern for the varsity administration. According to media reports, in the light of the recent spike in COVID cases among the students, Delhi University is expected to postpone the practical exams. Although, DU administration is yet to confirm or deny this report, but trusted sources have hinted that discussion with regards to postponement of practical exams for COVID infected students have reached higher authorities.

Colleges Likely to Postpone Practical Exam

Report filed by a leading national media agency has said that the Delhi University Exam 2022 are expected to be held in offline mode in the month months. However, prior to that, colleges were directed to hold practical exams for undergraduate students and complete the necessary formalities therein. However, the recent surge in the number of COVID cases in the national capital has seen many DU students contract the virus and for such students the colleges are likely to postpone the practice exams. For such students, the practical exams would be held at a late date, most likely after the theory papers conclude.

1st Offline Exam Since 2022 / Pandemic

During the last two years, all exams held by Delhi University were in online mode. In fact, Delhi University use to hold Online Semester Exams in Open Book Exam Format wherein students were allowed to appear for the exam from the safety of their homes. However, with situation normalizing now, the varsity has decided to hold upcoming Delhi University Exam 2022 in offline mode. But at the same time, the recent spike has again raised concerns about the safety of the students and many groups including students and parents associations have demanded that Delhi University reconsider its decision to hold offline exams.

While online protests and written applications have been submitted to Delhi University administration, demanding online in the light of the recent spike, so far the varsity has been tight lipped about the same. However, reports suggest that DU colleges are expected to give updates on the postponement of Practical Exams soon.

