DU Admissions 2023, Delhi HC Grants St. Stephens Permission To Implement Own Criteria for Admissions

DU St Stephens College 2023: St. Stephens College Delhi will be conducting admission for minority candidates using the CUET scores and personal interview performance. In a recent court order, the Delhi High Court has ordered St. Stephens College, Delhi to conduct admissions as per its criteria. According to an interim order issued by Delhi High Court, St, Stephens College can now conduct admission to the undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes giving 85% weightage to CUET scores and 15% to the personal interview conducted by the college.

It must however be noted that the admission process for the non-minority students will be conducted only based on the CUET scores. The CUET and interview marks will be taken into consideration only for candidates applying under the minority category. The order was passed by Delhi HC chief justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Since 2022, Delhi University has been conducting admissions for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the CUET Scores. In 2022 itself, St, Stephens colleges moved a petition against the decision of the Delhi University Executive Council regarding the admission procedure. After a long trial, Delhi HC has finally allowed the college its conventional admission process for Christian minority students.

Delhi HC Court Order

The court order states - that the petitioner college has been allowed to admit students from the minority community with 85% weightage to CUET marks and 15% to interview. The order further stated that considering this, the UGC communication dated April 6, 2022, is in conflict with the right of the petitioner college under Article 30(1) of the constitution and the decision in St. Stephen’s College v. University of Delhi and Anr.

The court added that the arrangement shall be an interim measure and the admissions will be subject to the final outcome of St. Stephens's petition challenging the university’s decision of insisting on 100% weightage to CUET scores for admissions to students in the minority quota.

Also Read: DU Admission 2023: SC asks Delhi HC to Consider Minority Admission Plea by St. Stephens Delhi