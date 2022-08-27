DU Admissions 2022: CUET not Required to join Delhi University’s Certificate Courses, Check Course List Here

DU Admission 2022: Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) has clarified that CUET 2022 will not be a mandatory requirement to join the professional & technical training programs and short-term certificate courses that are being offered by the university. The clarification from the department comes after it received queries from interested candidates about the applicability of CUET for taking admission in short-term courses. To offer complete clarity on the matter, Prof. Uma Shankar Pandey (OSD, COL, Delhi University) has stated that the “admissions in the certificate programs offered through COL are open to all 12th pass candidates apart from students enrolled in various colleges or universities. And those who have recently passed out of degree programs are also eligible to apply.”

Applications Open to 24 Short-Term Courses

The Campus of Open Learning (COL-DU) has also reiterated that currently, admissions are open to 24 certificate courses and interested candidates can apply for the same. These courses are offered by the university in association with industry training partners viz. Bird Academy, MT Forum and RK Educational Group. The list of courses for which the registration process is currently underway are listed below:

Travel and Tourism

Travel and Tourism Airfare & Ticketing

Airfare & Ticketing Airport Management

Airport Management Computerized Reservation System

Computerized Reservation System Medical Transcription

Medical Transcription Data Science and Machine Learning

Data Science and Machine Learning Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security

Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Financial Markets

Financial Markets E-accounting & Office Automation

E-accounting & Office Automation Personality Development & Soft Skills

Personality Development & Soft Skills Stenography & IT Skills

Stenography & IT Skills Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising

Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising Animation and Motion Graphics

Animation and Motion Graphics Filmmaking, Direction & Screenplay

Filmmaking, Direction & Screenplay Photography

Photography Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions

Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism

Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism Graphic Designing & Video Editing

Graphic Designing & Video Editing Interior Designing

Interior Designing Acting and Fashion Modeling

Acting and Fashion Modeling Fashion Design

Fashion Design Event Management & Public Relations

Event Management & Public Relations Web Designing

Web Designing 3d Animation & Video Editing

3d Animation & Video Editing Fine Arts & Digital Arts

The application process for the aforelisted course will end on 30th Sept 2022 with classes beginning from October 2022. Candidates interested in joining Delhi University’s Certificate courses can get more details about them from the official portal - http://col.du.ac.in/course.php. Alternatively, candidates can also reach out to COL-DU helpline numbers 011-27181469, +91-9312237583, and +91-9255587177.

