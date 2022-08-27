    DU Admissions 2022: CUET not Required to join Delhi University’s Certificate Courses, Check Course List Here

    DU Admission 2022: Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) has clarified that CUET 2022 will not be a mandatory requirement to join the professional & technical training programs and short-term certificate courses that are being offered by the university. Check Complete List of Courses Here.

    Updated: Aug 27, 2022 19:45 IST
    CUET not required for DU certificate courses
    CUET not required for DU certificate courses

    DU Admission 2022: Delhi University’s Campus of Open Learning (COL) has clarified that CUET 2022 will not be a mandatory requirement to join the professional & technical training programs and short-term certificate courses that are being offered by the university. The clarification from the department comes after it received queries from interested candidates about the applicability of CUET for taking admission in short-term courses. To offer complete clarity on the matter, Prof. Uma Shankar Pandey (OSD, COL, Delhi University) has stated that the “admissions in the certificate programs offered through COL are open to all 12th pass candidates apart from students enrolled in various colleges or universities. And those who have recently passed out of degree programs are also eligible to apply.”

    Applications Open to 24 Short-Term Courses

    The Campus of Open Learning (COL-DU) has also reiterated that currently, admissions are open to 24 certificate courses and interested candidates can apply for the same. These courses are offered by the university in association with industry training partners viz. Bird Academy, MT Forum and RK Educational Group. The list of courses for which the registration process is currently underway are listed below:

    • Travel and Tourism
    • Airfare & Ticketing
    • Airport Management
    • Computerized Reservation System
    • Medical Transcription
    • Data Science and Machine Learning
    • Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security
    • Financial Markets
    • E-accounting & Office Automation
    • Personality Development & Soft Skills
    • Stenography & IT Skills
    • Digital Marketing & Social Media Advertising
    • Animation and Motion Graphics
    • Filmmaking, Direction & Screenplay
    • Photography
    • Mass Communication & Digital Media Productions
    • Radio Jockeying, Anchoring & TV Journalism
    • Graphic Designing & Video Editing
    • Interior Designing
    • Acting and Fashion Modeling
    • Fashion Design
    • Event Management & Public Relations
    • Web Designing
    • 3d Animation & Video Editing
    • Fine Arts & Digital Arts

    The application process for the aforelisted course will end on 30th Sept 2022 with classes beginning from October 2022. Candidates interested in joining Delhi University’s Certificate courses can get more details about them from the official portal - http://col.du.ac.in/course.php. Alternatively, candidates can also reach out to COL-DU helpline numbers 011-27181469, +91-9312237583, and +91-9255587177.

    Also Read: DU Admission 2022: UG Admissions via CUET Score, Class 12 Results to be used as Tie-Breaker, Get Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories