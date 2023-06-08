CUET UG 2023: DU UG PG Admissions to Begin Soon, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU Admissions 2023: University of Delhi is set to begin the admission process for UG and PG courses. As per the media reports, the university will start Undergraduate admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by the end of June. Also, the officials have announced the creation of two different portals for UG and PG Courses. However, the authorities have already launched a new online CSAS portal for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates who wish to apply to the University of Delhi's undergraduate and graduate programmes in any category (SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ EWS/ Minority (only in UG)/ PwBD/ CW/ KM (only in UG)) must make sure their certificates and other supporting documentation are current as of the application deadline of May 31, 2023, and are in a format that can be uploaded to CSAS.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU Admissions 2023 Via CSAS Portal

According to the rules, the DU Admissions 2023 will be held through CSAS (UG) and CSAS (PG) portals. Candidates have to appear in CUET UG/PG in order to proceed with the further counselling process. Also, they have to register themselves on the online portals.

Also, an official notification reads, "The name of the candidate claiming reservation must match with the candidate’s name as it appears

on their corresponding School Board qualifying certificates and in the CUET(UG) – 2023/ CUET(PG)-2023."

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

"Similarly, the parents’ names must also match in the certificates.No undertaking on behalf of incomplete/invalid/non-availability of the document/certificate at the time of applying to CSAS will be accepted", it further added.

It must be noted that DU Admissions 2023 for PG Courses are being conducted through CUET for the first time. The previous year, students were admitted into 70 colleges of DU via CUET UG.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card OUT

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET PG Admit Card 2023. Those who are going to appear in the exam that will be conducted on June 9, 10, and 11, 2023 must download the hall ticket from the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. They will have to enter the login credentials- application number, DOB, and security pin to access the CUET 2023 admit card.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Candidates must carry the CUET Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be allowed entity inside.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Also Read: Special OJEE 2023 Registration Last Date Today, Know What is Special OJEE Here