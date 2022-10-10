DU COL Certificate Course Application Dates Extended: Check Form and Course Details Here

DU COL Course Applications: Delhi University has extended the last date for students to submit their applications for the Campus of Open Learning (COL). According to the revised dates provided, the last date for students to complete and submit the applications is November 18, 2022.

The application process for the certificate courses is being conducted offline. Students can get the certificates online and download the same for filling out and submitting applications. Candidates can also visit the COL-Delhi University Centre between 10 AM to 5 PM on all working days to get the online application form.

DU COL Application Form - Click Here

DU COL Admission Process Details - Click Here

COL Officer on Special Duty, Profession UD Pandey stated that the candidates who have qualified their class 12 border exams are offered short-term certificate courses in courses such as Cyber security, Digital Marketing, Ethical Hacking, Machine Learning, Mass Communication, DataScience, Tourism, Web Design, Fine Arts, Animation, Fashion, and Interior Design, Graphics, Photography, Filmmaking, Acting, Event Management, PR, E-Accounting and Financial Markets, etc. to enhance their education in traditional and creative fields of Career.

DU COL List of Courses - Click Here

Students from other universities can also enroll for the certificate courses in addition to their original degree programme. Classes for a few of the certificate courses will begin in mid-October 2022 while the classes for the remaining courses will begin after November 2022. The classes will be offered part-time and also on the weekend mode.

Candidates applying for the certificate programme can submit the fee in installments. Students after completing the programme will be provided with a course completion certificate by COL, Delhi University.