DU LLB 5-Year Admission List 2023 Releases, Get Link To Download Here

DU LLB Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the list of shortlisted candidates for admission to BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. They need to complete their admission process by paying the fees till November 5, 2023. They must pay their fees as per the schedule through the Delhi University admission website: admission.uod.ac.in.

To confirm the seat, candidate must log in to their dashboard and "Accept" the allocation till 11:59 pm on November 5, 2023. They can also raise their grievances (if any) by sending mail to llb5yeargrievance@gmail.com. This is for the first time, the DU is offering 5-year LLB courses: BA LLB and BBA LLB. The intake for each of these law courses is 60 seats.

DU LLB 5-Year Admission List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check DU 5-year LLB Admissions 2023 List?

Delhi University has released the list of shortlisted candidates for DU BA LLB and BBA LLB. The list is provisional as candidates whose names appear in the merit list are required to accept the allotment and pay the fees. They can follow the steps to know how to check DU 5-Year LLB admission list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: List of shortlisted candidates for admission in Faculty of Law

Step 3: The list of shortlisted candidates for admission in the Faculty of Law will appear in pdf format

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the same for further references

Documents required for DU 5-year LLB 2023 Counselling

Shortlisted candidates are also required to upload the necessary documents for verification and pay the course fees to complete the admission process.

Qualifying certificates and mark sheet

Printout of the DU 5 year LLB application form

Passport-size photographs

Character certificate

Reservation certificate where applicable

Other relevant documents as specified by the university

