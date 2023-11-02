CLAT 2024 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Details Here

CLAT 2024 Registration: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the CLAT 2024 registration window soon. According to the official schedule released, the CLAT 2024 registration link will be closed tomorrow, November 3, 2023. The CLAT 2024 registration and application link is available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Eligible candidates yet to submit their registration and application for the law entrance exam can visit the official website of CLAT to register.

CLAT 2024 exams are scheduled to be held on December 3, 2023. The consortium has already released sample papers for candidates preparing to appear for the law entrance test. Students can login through the candidate login portal to check the sample question papers.

Before registering for the CLAT 2024 exams students are required to read through the eligibility criteria and exam instructions provided. The UG, PG eligibility criteria is provided below.

CLAT UG 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must secure the minimum percentage of marks in their qualifying class 12 or equivalent examination

The minimum marks required by candidates from General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories is 45%

Candidates from SC/ ST categories are required to score a minimum of 40% marks or equivalent

Candidates appearing for their qualifying examination in March/ April, 2024 are also eligible to apply for CLAT 2024

CLAT PG 2024 Eligibility

Candidates must have an LLB Degree or an equivalent examination

Students from the General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI categories must have a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade

Candidates from the SC/ ST categories must score a minimum of 45% marks or its equivalent grade

Candidates appearing for their qualifying examination in April/May 2024 are also eligible to apply

CLAT 2024 Application Process

The link for students to apply for the CLAT 2024 exams is available on the official website of the consortium. Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the entrance exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2024

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2024 candidate registration link

Step 3: Enter required details and fill out the CLAT 2024 application form

Step 4: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Also Read: JEMAT 2023 Phase 3 Registration Window Closes Today, Admit Card on November 3