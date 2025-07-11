DU LLB Admission Schedule 2025 Released, Round 1 seat Allotment on July 16

Delhi University (DU) has shared the full admission schedule for its 5-year law courses, BA LLB and BBA LLB. If you have already filled out the DU LLB form, you can correct your application starting July 12, 2025. Just visit the official website law.uod.ac.in to make changes.

Delhi University’s Faculty of Law will give admission to its 5-year law courses (BA LLB and BBA LLB) using the marks students get in CLAT 2025 (Common Law Admission Test).

But getting a seat also depends on many things, like your CLAT score, your category (General, SC, ST, OBC), how many seats are left, and other rules.

There will be three rounds of counselling. If you get a seat, you must go to the centre in person with your original documents. These documents will be checked before your seat is confirmed.

As per BCI rules, students taking admission in a law course are not allowed to study any other course, like a degree, PG, or certificate course, at the same time, whether from the same or another college or university.