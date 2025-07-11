DU LLB Admission Schedule 2025 Released, Round 1 seat Allotment on July 16

Delhi University (DU) has shared the full admission schedule for its 5-year law courses, BA LLB and BBA LLB. If you have already filled out the DU LLB form, you can correct your application starting July 12, 2025. Just visit the official website law.uod.ac.in to make changes.
Delhi University’s Faculty of Law will give admission to its 5-year law courses (BA LLB and BBA LLB) using the marks students get in CLAT 2025 (Common Law Admission Test).
But getting a seat also depends on many things, like your CLAT score, your category (General, SC, ST, OBC), how many seats are left, and other rules.
There will be three rounds of counselling. If you get a seat, you must go to the centre in person with your original documents. These documents will be checked before your seat is confirmed.
As per BCI rules, students taking admission in a law course are not allowed to study any other course, like a degree, PG, or certificate course, at the same time, whether from the same or another college or university.
DU LLB Admissions 2025: Important Dates
Delhi University has officially released the detailed schedule for DU LLB Admissions 2025. Candidates applying for BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes must follow these important dates carefully. Check the complete schedule for application correction and all three rounds of counselling below:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Application Correction Window (for already registered candidates)
|
July 12 – July 13, 2025
First Round of Counselling
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation Result
|
July 16, 2025
|
Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat
|
July 16 – July 18, 2025
|
College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications
|
July 16 (from 5 PM) – July 19 (till 4:59 PM)
|
Last Date for Online Fee Payment
|
July 20, 2025 (till 4:59 PM)
Second Round of Counselling
Related Stories
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation Result
|
July 22, 2025
|
Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat
|
July 22 – July 23, 2025
|
College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications
|
July 22 – July 24, 2025
|
Last Date for Online Fee Payment
|
July 25, 2025
Third Round of Counselling
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Seat Allocation Result
|
July 27, 2025
|
Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat
|
July 27 – July 28, 2025
|
College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications
|
July 27 – July 29, 2025
|
Last Date for Online Fee Payment
|
July 30, 2025
Also Read: Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation