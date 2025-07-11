Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DU LLB Admission Schedule 2025 Released, Round 1 seat Allotment on July 16

Delhi University has released the full admission schedule for its 5-year BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. Admissions will be based on CLAT 2025 scores. The process includes three counselling rounds, document verification, and strict BCI rules on course exclusivity. Application correction is open from July 12 to 13, 2025.

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh
Jul 11, 2025, 13:32 IST
DU LLB Admission Schedule 2025 Released
Delhi University (DU) has shared the full admission schedule for its 5-year law courses, BA LLB and BBA LLB. If you have already filled out the DU LLB form, you can correct your application starting July 12, 2025. Just visit the official website law.uod.ac.in to make changes.

Delhi University’s Faculty of Law will give admission to its 5-year law courses (BA LLB and BBA LLB) using the marks students get in CLAT 2025 (Common Law Admission Test).

But getting a seat also depends on many things, like your CLAT score, your category (General, SC, ST, OBC), how many seats are left, and other rules.

There will be three rounds of counselling. If you get a seat, you must go to the centre in person with your original documents. These documents will be checked before your seat is confirmed.

As per BCI rules, students taking admission in a law course are not allowed to study any other course, like a degree, PG, or certificate course, at the same time, whether from the same or another college or university.

DU LLB Admissions 2025: Important Dates

Delhi University has officially released the detailed schedule for DU LLB Admissions 2025. Candidates applying for BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes must follow these important dates carefully. Check the complete schedule for application correction and all three rounds of counselling below:

Event

Dates

Application Correction Window (for already registered candidates)

July 12 – July 13, 2025

First Round of Counselling

Event

Dates

Seat Allocation Result

July 16, 2025

Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat

July 16 – July 18, 2025

College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications

July 16 (from 5 PM) – July 19 (till 4:59 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

July 20, 2025 (till 4:59 PM)

Second Round of Counselling

Event

Dates

Seat Allocation Result

July 22, 2025

Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat

July 22 – July 23, 2025

College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications

July 22 – July 24, 2025

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

July 25, 2025

Third Round of Counselling

Event

Dates

Seat Allocation Result

July 27, 2025

Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat

July 27 – July 28, 2025

College/Department to Verify and Approve Applications

July 27 – July 29, 2025

Last Date for Online Fee Payment

July 30, 2025

