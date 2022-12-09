DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022 To Release on Dec 12, Download Admission List at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022: As per the schedule released, the University of Delhi will be releasing the Delhi University PG 3rd merit list 2022 on December 12 in online mode. Candidates can check DU PG 3rd merit list 2022 at CSAS admission portal - admission.uod.ac.in. The university is expected to release DU 3rd admission list for MA Applied Psychology, MA Environmental Studies, MA German, MA Hispanic, MA Punjabi, MA Urdu, MSc Electronics, MSc Geology, and MSc Zoology and other subjects.

It is expected that the authorities will not release any further DU PG merit list. The authorities will be preparing the DU PG 3rd merit list on the basis of marks secured in DUET 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the DUET exam 2022 from October 17 to 21 in online mode for admission to the following courses - MA, MSc, and MCom.

DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022 Admission Dates

Events Dates DU PG 3rd admission list December 12, 2022 Document verification and approval of admission December 13 to 14, 2022 Last date of fee payment December 15, 2022

How To Download DU PG 3rd Merit List 2022?

Candidates waiting for DU 3rd admission list will have to visit the official website to download the merit list. All the candidates meeting the cutoff will be eligible for admission to Delhi University PG courses. To do they have to check their status, they can go through these steps to know DU PG 2nd merit list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU CSAS admission portal -admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the PG admission link.

3rd Step - Now, select admission list from the drop-down menu.

4th Step- The DU PG 3rd merit list option will appear on the screen.

5th Step - The admission list for various DU colleges will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download and save the same.

