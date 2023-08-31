DU PG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list for Supernumerary quota releases today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the seat allotment result for the supernumerary quota for PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories today: August 31, 2023. All the registered candidates can download the DU PG allotment list 2023 online at admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been allotted a seat under the CSAS PG admission supernumerary quota have to secure their seats by paying the admission fee till September 5, 2023.

Earlier, the university revised the DU PG admission schedule. As per the new date, DU CSAS PG' 3rd allotment list will be released on September 11, 2023 and the last date for the fee payment is September 15. The DU mid-entry registrations will start from September 7, 2023.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Dates

Once the university releases the DU PG seat allotment list under the supernumerary quota, the candidates have to accept the seat until September 3 by 4.59 pm. Check below the table to know the dates:

Events Date DU PG Allotment list August 31, 2023 at 5 pm Acceptnce of allocated seats August 31 to September 3, 2023 Online verification of applications by the colleges August 31 to September 4, 2023 Last date for fee payment September 5, 2023 up to 4.59 pm

How to check DU PG Supernumerary quota Seat Allotment Result 2023?

To check whether candidates have been allotted seats or not, they need to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check DU PG allotment result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on pgadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/login

Step 3: On the new page, enter CUET application number and password

Step 4: The DU PG supernumerary quota seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and check the allotted list

