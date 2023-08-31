  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list for Supernumerary quota releases today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: Seat allotment list for Supernumerary quota releases today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023: Delhi University will be releasing the allocation list under the supernumerary quota for PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories today. Candidates can download the DU PG allotment list 2023 at the official website: admission.uod.ac.in. Know admission dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 31, 2023 11:12 IST
DU PG Seat allotment list 2023 for supernumerary quota
DU PG Seat allotment list 2023 for supernumerary quota

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) will issue the seat allotment result for the supernumerary quota for PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories today: August 31, 2023. All the registered candidates can download the DU PG allotment list 2023 online at admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been allotted a seat under the CSAS PG admission supernumerary quota have to secure their seats by paying the admission fee till September 5, 2023. 

Earlier, the university revised the DU PG admission schedule. As per the new date, DU CSAS PG' 3rd allotment list will be released on September 11, 2023 and the last date for the fee payment is September 15. The DU mid-entry registrations will start from September 7, 2023. 

DU PG Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Supernumerary quota - Direct Link (Available Today) 

Delhi University PG Admission 2023 Dates 

Once the university releases the DU PG seat allotment list under the supernumerary quota, the candidates have to accept the seat until September 3 by 4.59 pm. Check below the table to know the dates: 

Events

Date

DU PG Allotment list 

August 31, 2023 at 5 pm

Acceptnce of allocated seats

August 31 to September 3, 2023

Online verification of applications by the colleges

August 31 to September 4, 2023

Last date for fee payment

September 5, 2023 up to 4.59 pm

How to check DU PG Supernumerary quota Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

To check whether candidates have been allotted seats or not, they need to visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check DU PG allotment result 2023: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on pgadmission.uod.ac.in/index.php/site/login

Step 3: On the new page, enter CUET application number and password 

Step 4: The DU PG supernumerary quota seat allotment list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download and check the allotted list

Also Read: DU NCWEB 3rd Cut-off 2023 List Released at ncweb.du.ac.in; Get PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023