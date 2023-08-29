DU PG Admissions 2023 Dates Revised, Check Schedule Here

DU PG Admissions 2023: Delhi University has issued the revised schedule for the DU postgraduate admission 2023 today: August 29, in online mode. Those candidates who wish to apply for DU admissions in various PG programmes can check and download the complete schedule from the official website of Delhi University - admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the supernumerary quota allocations for PwBD, CW, Sports, and Orphan categories will be announced on August 31, 2023. Candidates can accept the allotted seat from August 31 to September 3, 2023. The departments or colleges will verify and approve the online applications made by the candidates from August 31 to September 4, 2023. Whereas the last date for online fee payment is September 5, 2023.

Candidates can register for the mid-entry option from September 7 to 9, 2023. Earlier, the mid-entry option was scheduled to be done from August 31 to September 1, 2023, which has been revised now.

DU PG Admission 2023 Revised Schedule PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

DU PG Admission 2023 Revised Dates

Candidates can check the revised dates for the DU PG admissions 2023 in the table given below:

Events Dates Allocation of admissions of supernumerary quotas Declaration of Supernumerary Quota Allocations (PwBD, CW, Sports, Orphan) August 31, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to accept the allocated seat August 31, 2023 (till 4:59 pm) to September 3, 2023 Departments/Colleges/Centre to Verify and Approve the online applications August 31, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 4, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Mid entry Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 5, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Candidates to register under the Mid Entry Upgrade option September 7, 2023 (from 10 am) to September 9, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Third round of CSAS allocation and admissions Declaration of 3rd CSAS (PG) allocation list September 11, 2023 (5 pm) Candidates to accept the allocated seat September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 13, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Departments/Colleges/Centres to Verify and Approve the online applications September 11, 2023 (from 5 pm) to September 14, 2023 (till 4.59 pm) Last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates September 15, 2023 (till 4.59 pm)

