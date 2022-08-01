    DU SOL Admit Card 2022 for Semester 2 Released at web.sol.du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card on the official website. Students appearing for the DU SOL Semester examinations can download the admit card through the link provided here.

    Updated: Aug 1, 2022 16:50 IST
    DU SOL 2022 Admit Card
    DU SOL 2022 Admit Card

    DU SOL 2022 Admit Card: Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card on the official website. The admit card has been released for the UG Semester 2 examinations. Candidates appearing for the CA English (Hons), BA Pol. Sci (Hons) and B.Com (Hons) exams can download their admit card through the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card.

    Students appearing for the Semester exams must note that the semester exam admit card is mandatory for students to carry along with them for the exams. The DU SOL 2022 admit card will include the details of the candidates along with the exam schedule to be followed. Candidates can login using the credentials to download the admit card for the exams. 

    DU SOL 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

    Steps to download DU SOL 2022 Admit Card

    To download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card. 

    • Step 1: Visit the DU SOL official website
    • Step 2: Click on the SOL Admit Card for Sem 2 link
    • Step 3: Enter the SOL roll number, Date of Birth and Student name in the admit card link
    • Step 4: The DU SOL Semester 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen
    • Step 5: Download the DU SOL 2022 Admit card for further reference

    DU SOL 2022 Admit Card Details

    The DU SOL 2022 Admit Card will include the candidates details along with the exam schedule and instructions to be followed by the students. The following details will be mentioned in the DU SOL 2022 Semester 2 Admit Card

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of the examination
    • Semester Exam Details
    • Subjects appearing
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam schedule and duration
    • Instructions to be followed 

