DU SOL Admit Card 2022 for Semester 2 Released at web.sol.du.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

DU SOL 2022 Admit Card: Delhi University School of Open Learning has released the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card on the official website. The admit card has been released for the UG Semester 2 examinations. Candidates appearing for the CA English (Hons), BA Pol. Sci (Hons) and B.Com (Hons) exams can download their admit card through the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in. Students have also been provided with a direct link on this page to download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card.

Students appearing for the Semester exams must note that the semester exam admit card is mandatory for students to carry along with them for the exams. The DU SOL 2022 admit card will include the details of the candidates along with the exam schedule to be followed. Candidates can login using the credentials to download the admit card for the exams.

DU SOL 2022 Admit Card - Direct Link

Steps to download DU SOL 2022 Admit Card

To download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the admit card link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the DU SOL 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the DU SOL official website

Step 2: Click on the SOL Admit Card for Sem 2 link

Step 3: Enter the SOL roll number, Date of Birth and Student name in the admit card link

Step 4: The DU SOL Semester 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the DU SOL 2022 Admit card for further reference

DU SOL 2022 Admit Card Details

The DU SOL 2022 Admit Card will include the candidates details along with the exam schedule and instructions to be followed by the students. The following details will be mentioned in the DU SOL 2022 Semester 2 Admit Card

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of the examination

Semester Exam Details

Subjects appearing

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam schedule and duration

Instructions to be followed

