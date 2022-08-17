DU SOL: Delhi University Planning To Introduce Internal Assessment For Distance Learning Programmes

DU SOL: As per media reports, Delhi University has informed that they are planning to introduce an internal assessment system in distance learning courses from this academic session. According to the existing ordinances of the university, the scheme of internal assessment is only applicable to its regular programmes and not to the School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education.

However, a proposal to amend this ordinance will be presented for approval in the university’s upcoming executive council meeting on 18th August 2022. The implementation of internal assessment is a mandatory requirement of the University Grants Commission's Distance Education Bureau in the programmes being offered through open and distance learning mode.

Implementation of Continuous Assessment (Internal Assessment)

As per media reports, the University stated that "The implementation of continuous assessment (Internal Assessment) is a mandatory requirement of Distance Education Bureau, UGC (University Grant Commission) in the programmes being offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode," the agenda read.

"As the internal Assessment scheme has been made mandatory by DEB-UGC, it has to be implemented in all the programmes being offered by the School of Open Learning (SOL), Distance and Continuing Education, Campus of Open Learning from the academic session 2022- 23." The specific ordinances pertaining to schemes of examinations of various courses shall stand amended, mutatis mutandis, to the extent of internal assessment as laid down in this Ordinance, subject.

Executive Council Meeting

Meanwhile, the Executive Council’s meeting will also discuss issues such as first-semester syllabi of the four-year undergraduate programmes and new admission process through CUET scores. Th revised fee structure for undergraduate courses approved by vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh is also on the agenda of the meeting. Further, the Executive Council will decide whether the vice-chancellor is authorised to make suitable modifications/ addition to these syllabi.

DU Admission 2022 Expected to be Delayed

According to media reports university officials have stated that the university will delay the UG Admissions by a week after the CUET UG 2022 exams were rescheduled by the NTA recently. The Delhi University officials have stated that the admission process for the undergraduate courses is expected to stretch longer since the CUET Exams were rescheduled. Officials have further added that the entire admission process will take over a month.