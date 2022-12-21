DU UG Admission 2022: Allocation List To Release Tomorrow for Special Spot Round, Check Details Here

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi is going to issue the allotment list for the special spot round at 10 am tomorrow December 22. Candidates who seek admission to various Undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022 can check the list that will be available tomorrow on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the reports, applicants will be able to view and check the merit list at the Common Seat Allocation system (CSAS) 2022. The special spot round allocation list is to be declared for admissions to programmes such as BA, BSc, and B.Com, etc.

According to the online counselling 2022 schedule hosted by the university, all the candidates who will be allotted seats in this last round of online counselling will be given two days' time to accept and confirm their seats.

DU UG Admission Process 2022

Shortlisted candidates can accept seats for admission confirmation from December 22 at 10 am to December 23 up to 4:59 PM. Moreover, colleges affiliated with Delhi University are required to verify and approve the online applications between December 22 10 am to December 24 up to 4:59 pm.

DU Special Spot Round Verification Process 2022

The verification process and final stage of the counselling will go on till the last week of December 2022. The timetable released on the DU portal mentions the last date for online payment of the Undergraduate admission fees in 2022. Interested candidates should make the fee payment at the allocated DU college latest by December 25.

DU released the official notification at its webpage admission.uod.ac.in. Students who applied for the 2022 admission process are provided with an opportunity to choose from the available options.

Applicants can make choices of programmes and colleges based on the availability of seats. Further, followed by the DU announcement, students must accept seats in order to pursue courses at DU.

DU Special Spot Round Allotment List 2022

In case any candidate fails to accept or confirm the allocated seat in the special spot admission round 2022 then that particular candidate will lose the chance for admission at DU in future. Delhi University administrative officials will prepare the DU special spot allocation list. The list will be created based on the CUET 2022 marks, the availability of seats, course-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college by the candidate, and category.

