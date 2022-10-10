DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University Registration For Phase 1 and 2 To End Today, Apply Soon at du.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, Delhi University will be closing the DU admissions 2022 registration window today i.e 10th October 2022. All those candidates who are yet to submit their DU UG admission application form for Phases 1 and 2, can do so on the CSAS portal till 5 pm. To submit the DU UG admission 2022 application form, candidates have to visit the official website - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Along with the closing of the DU UG admission registration window, it is expected that the Delhi University merit list 2022 schedule will be released today on the official website. This year, Delhi University is conducting admission to its UG courses based on the CUET UG entrance exam scores.

DU UG Admission 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Apply for DU UG Admission 2022?

Candidates who wish to apply for Delhi University UG admissions through CUET can submit their registrations and course preferences today. To do so, they will have to go to the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - DU Admissions 2022 - Common Seat Allocation System registration. Now, register on the DU CSAS portal by using CUET application number.

Further, candidates have to login and click on the link for choice filling and they also need to update CUET result. They have to enter their percentile, and CUET scores as well. After completing all the details, submit the preferred combinations, and choices for courses and colleges and lastly, submit the form for future reference.

DU UG Admission 2022 Notice

As per an official notice released on 7th October 2022, it has been stated - "Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS portal will auto-lock the preferences saved by the candidates on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 4:59 PM.” Candidates have time till 5 pm today to submit their DU UG registrations and preferences for DU admissions.

DU UG Admission 2022 Phase 3

Once the registration for Delhi University Phase 1 and 2 gets over the schedule for phase 3 will be announced. However, an official notice is awaited for the same. The trials for candidates applying through the Sports and ECA quota are also expected to be conducted after today. The complete schedule will be released soon.