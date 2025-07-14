DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registrations Closing Today at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University's CSAS Phase 2 admissions counseling for CUET UG 2025 ends at 11:59 PM today, July 14. Due to the fact that preferences will be automatically locked, candidates must submit their college and course preferences on ugadmission.uod.ac.in by this deadline. To help candidates, DU will then post a simulated rank list on July 15 at 5 PM. Candidates will have until July 16 at 11:59 PM to rearrange their selections if necessary before the July 19 initial seat allocation.
Before the deadline, students who have already enrolled are encouraged to access their accounts and finalize their college and course selections. It's crucial to remember that once preferences are locked, they cannot be changed until the next change window opens. The institution stresses that options should be carefully considered because they affect seat distribution.
How to Fill the DU CSAS Phase 2 2025 UG Preferences?
To complete your DU UG Phase 2 preference form, simply follow these steps:
-
The official website can be found at admission.uod.ac.in.
-
Enter your CUET UG 2025 to log in. Password and Application Number
-
Proceed to the Section on Preference-Filling
-
Choose the programs and colleges that you want to attend.
-
Sort them according to your preferences.
-
Before the deadline, go over and lock your selections.
CUET DU CSAS Phase 2: Important Dates
Students can check the table below to know the important dates for CSAS phase 2
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CSAS phase 2 preference filling of colleges
|
08-Jul to 14-Jul-2025 (11.59 PM)
|
Auto-lock of CSAS phase 2 preferences
|
14-Jul-2025 (11.59 PM)
|
Declaration of CUET UG simulated ranks
|
15-Jul-2025 (5 PM)
|
CSAS phase 2 preference change window
|
15-Jul (5 PM) to 16-Jul-2025 (11.59 PM)
|
Release of first CUET DU cutoff 2025
|
19-Jul-2025 (5 PM)
Important guidelines for students
As stated in the Delhi University prospectus, candidates are advised to select just those programs and universities for which they are eligible. Only during the specified window following the simulated rank release can preferences be altered once they have been locked. It is advised that students thoroughly weigh their alternatives and speak with their parents or guardians before making a decision.
Important Dates And The Following Phases In The Admissions Process
The registration and preference-filling window for Phase 2 has been open since July 8 and will close today at 11:59 pm. After that, the system will stop allowing any more additions or adjustments. It is planned to disclose the simulated rank list by 5 p.m. tomorrow, which provides candidates with an idea of their position in the admissions process.
The simulated rank release will be followed by an opportunity for candidates to change their preferences. A window for changing preferences will be available from July 15 at 5 p.m. to July 16 at 11:59 p.m. This time frame gives candidates the chance to rearrange or change their selections in light of the simulated rank and additional factors prior to the final seat distribution.
