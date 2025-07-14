DU UG Admission 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registrations Closing Today at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025: Delhi University's CSAS Phase 2 admissions counseling for CUET UG 2025 ends at 11:59 PM today, July 14. Due to the fact that preferences will be automatically locked, candidates must submit their college and course preferences on ugadmission.uod.ac.in by this deadline. To help candidates, DU will then post a simulated rank list on July 15 at 5 PM. Candidates will have until July 16 at 11:59 PM to rearrange their selections if necessary before the July 19 initial seat allocation.

Before the deadline, students who have already enrolled are encouraged to access their accounts and finalize their college and course selections. It's crucial to remember that once preferences are locked, they cannot be changed until the next change window opens. The institution stresses that options should be carefully considered because they affect seat distribution.