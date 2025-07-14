Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET MDS 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at mcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

NEET MDS 2025: MCC opened NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration on July 12 for AIQ MDS programs. Applicants who were not selected in the first round or who are new can register at mcc.nic.in. Registration ends on July 15, choice locking begins on July 16, and results are announced on July 18. Institutes will be reporting from July 19 to July 27.


Jul 14, 2025, 15:14 IST
NEET MDS 2025: Registration for Round 2 of NEET MDS Counseling 2025 was opened on July 12 by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The All India Quota (AIQ) allows candidates who did not receive seats in Round 1 or who did not register earlier to apply for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs.

Registration for Round 2 will close on July 15 and fees can be paid until 7 PM on the same day. From July 13 to July 16, choice filling and locking facilities are available. On July 16, choice locking ends at 9:00 AM. Round 2 seat allocation results will be announced on July 18. Successful applicants must report to their designated institutions between July 19 and July 27 to complete the admissions and document verification procedures. For all procedures, the official website is mcc.nic.in.

How to register for NEET MDS Counselling Round 2?

Candidates can register online for phase two of NEET MDS counseling in the following ways:

  • Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website.

  • After selecting "PG Medical Counseling," select "New Registration."

  • Put your NEET MDS roll number and personal information below.

  • The registration and security deposit fees must be paid.

  • Fill it out and lock your college and course selections.

  • Save and send in your application.

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 2: Important dates

Event

Date

Verification of tentative seat matrix by institutes

July 11, 2025

Registration window

July 12 to July 15, 2025 (till 4:00 PM)

Last date for payment

July 15, 2025 (till 7:00 PM)

Choice filling

July 13 to July 16, 2025 (till 9:00 AM)

Choice locking

July 15, 2025 (9:00 PM) to July 16, 2025 (9:00 AM)

Seat allotment processing

July 16 to July 17, 2025

Round 2 seat allotment result

July 18, 2025

Reporting at allotted institutes

July 19 to July 27, 2025

Institute verification of joined candidates

July 28 to July 30, 2025

What happens after the second registration round?

After completing the NEET MDS Counseling 2025 Round 2 registration process, you must select your courses and colleges between July 13 and July 16. Because the choice locking process must be completed by 9:00 AM on July 16, it is crucial that you thoroughly consider and rank your selections. Options cannot be altered once they are locked. The seat allocation will then be processed by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) from July 16 to July 17, and on July 18, the results of the Round 2 allocation will be announced.

If a seat is assigned to you, you have to download your letter of allocation and show up at the designated institute between July 19 and July 27. From July 28 to July 30, the designated college will verify documents. Depending on MCC's future announcements, candidates who are not given a place in Round 2 will have the chance to compete in the Mop-Up Round. 

