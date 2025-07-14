NEET MDS 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at mcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

NEET MDS 2025: Registration for Round 2 of NEET MDS Counseling 2025 was opened on July 12 by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The All India Quota (AIQ) allows candidates who did not receive seats in Round 1 or who did not register earlier to apply for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs.
Registration for Round 2 will close on July 15 and fees can be paid until 7 PM on the same day. From July 13 to July 16, choice filling and locking facilities are available. On July 16, choice locking ends at 9:00 AM. Round 2 seat allocation results will be announced on July 18. Successful applicants must report to their designated institutions between July 19 and July 27 to complete the admissions and document verification procedures. For all procedures, the official website is mcc.nic.in.
How to register for NEET MDS Counselling Round 2?
Candidates can register online for phase two of NEET MDS counseling in the following ways:
Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website.
After selecting "PG Medical Counseling," select "New Registration."
Put your NEET MDS roll number and personal information below.
The registration and security deposit fees must be paid.
Fill it out and lock your college and course selections.
Save and send in your application.
NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 2: Important dates
Event
Date
Verification of tentative seat matrix by institutes
July 11, 2025
Registration window
July 12 to July 15, 2025 (till 4:00 PM)
Last date for payment
July 15, 2025 (till 7:00 PM)
Choice filling
July 13 to July 16, 2025 (till 9:00 AM)
Choice locking
July 15, 2025 (9:00 PM) to July 16, 2025 (9:00 AM)
Seat allotment processing
July 16 to July 17, 2025
Round 2 seat allotment result
July 18, 2025
Reporting at allotted institutes
July 19 to July 27, 2025
Institute verification of joined candidates
July 28 to July 30, 2025
What happens after the second registration round?
After completing the NEET MDS Counseling 2025 Round 2 registration process, you must select your courses and colleges between July 13 and July 16. Because the choice locking process must be completed by 9:00 AM on July 16, it is crucial that you thoroughly consider and rank your selections. Options cannot be altered once they are locked. The seat allocation will then be processed by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) from July 16 to July 17, and on July 18, the results of the Round 2 allocation will be announced.
If a seat is assigned to you, you have to download your letter of allocation and show up at the designated institute between July 19 and July 27. From July 28 to July 30, the designated college will verify documents. Depending on MCC's future announcements, candidates who are not given a place in Round 2 will have the chance to compete in the Mop-Up Round.
