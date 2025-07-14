NEET MDS 2025: Round 2 Counselling Registration Starts at mcc.nic.in; Check Important Dates Here

News

NEET MDS 2025: Registration for Round 2 of NEET MDS Counseling 2025 was opened on July 12 by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The All India Quota (AIQ) allows candidates who did not receive seats in Round 1 or who did not register earlier to apply for admission to Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programs. Registration for Round 2 will close on July 15 and fees can be paid until 7 PM on the same day. From July 13 to July 16, choice filling and locking facilities are available. On July 16, choice locking ends at 9:00 AM. Round 2 seat allocation results will be announced on July 18. Successful applicants must report to their designated institutions between July 19 and July 27 to complete the admissions and document verification procedures. For all procedures, the official website is mcc.nic.in.

How to register for NEET MDS Counselling Round 2? Candidates can register online for phase two of NEET MDS counseling in the following ways: Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website.

After selecting "PG Medical Counseling," select "New Registration."

Put your NEET MDS roll number and personal information below.

The registration and security deposit fees must be paid.

Fill it out and lock your college and course selections.

Save and send in your application. NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 2: Important dates Event Date Verification of tentative seat matrix by institutes July 11, 2025 Registration window July 12 to July 15, 2025 (till 4:00 PM) Last date for payment July 15, 2025 (till 7:00 PM) Choice filling July 13 to July 16, 2025 (till 9:00 AM) Choice locking July 15, 2025 (9:00 PM) to July 16, 2025 (9:00 AM) Seat allotment processing July 16 to July 17, 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result July 18, 2025 Reporting at allotted institutes July 19 to July 27, 2025 Institute verification of joined candidates July 28 to July 30, 2025