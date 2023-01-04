Faculty Member at BHU Chosen for Fulbright Research Fellowship, Read Details Here

Research Fellowship Programme: A faculty member at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been shortlisted for Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship recently. As per the notification, Dr Suparna Basu who is an Assistant Professor in the Statistics Department at Mahila Mahavidyalaya will be working with Tony Ng, a Professor at the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Bentley University, Waltham, Massachusetts, United States.

According to the official statement by the university, BHU’s Dr Basu will be joining Bentley University, USA from February 1, 2023, onwards for the Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowship 2022-23.

Bentley University Key Highlights

The Banaras Hindu University stated that Professor Tony of Bentley University is an expert/master in reliability, censoring processes, non-parametric techniques, statistical modelling and inference. Additionally, he has published more than 110 research papers in highly prestigious journals at a global level.

Moreover, Professor Tony Ng is an associate of the American Statistical Association and he is also a senior elected member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the International Statistical Institute. Dr Basu of Banaras Hindu Univerity, Varanasi, UP will be commencing her research on Inferential Statistics in presence of non-regular estimable conditions.

Research Fellowships Benefits

The Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellowships are specifically designed for Indian faculty members and research scholars who are in the early stages of their research careers in various institutions in India.

According to the information posted on the official website, the Postdoctoral Research Fellowships are launched to provide opportunities to talented and eligible faculty members and researchers with the aim of strengthening their research capacities. Some of the finest resources will be available or easily accessible to postdoctoral fellows in their areas of interest. As a result, this will help in building long-term collaborative relationships with U.S. faculty and institutions.

Furthermore, these fellowships will last for about 8 to 24 months. These fellowships grant various benefits to the postdoctoral fellows like J-1 visa support, a monthly stipend, an Accident and Sickness Program for Exchanges per US government guidelines, round-trip air travel at economy class, a modest settling-in allowance, and a professional allowance.

