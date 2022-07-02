FMGE 2022 Result (Declared): Check Foreign Medical Graduate Exam Results for June Session at natboard.edu.in

FMGE 2022 Result (Declared): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE June Session Result 2022 for the entrance test. As per the latest update, the FMGE 2022 Result was declared by NBE on 2nd June 2022 in online format for the recently held Foreign Medical Graduate Exam. FMGE 2022 Result declared today is for the June Session exam which was held on 4th June 2022. Similar to other entrance tests held by NBE, the FMGE 2022 Result Declaration has also been done online with the result merit list being made available online via the official website - natboard.edu.in. Alternatively, candidates can also check and check FMGE Result 2022 online via the link placed below:

Check FMGE Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

FMGE 2022 Merit List Published on Official Website

FMGE 2022 Result declared by the NBE is in the form of a combined merit list that has been published online on the official website. The FMGE 2022 Result PDF that has been published online consists of Roll Numbers and Result status for all the candidates who have appeared for the examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their results status for FMGE 2022 June Exam by using the search function on the document.

FMGE June 2022 Scorecards to be Available after 7th July

As mentioned above, the FMGE Result 2022 declared right now by the exam authority is in the form PDF document which has been made available on the official website. The FMGE 2022 June Scorecards for individual candidates will be made available to the students after 7th July 2022. The official notification read that “The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately.”

About FMGE 2022

NBEMS holds FMGE - Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) for medical aspirants who have pursued MBBS or undergraduate medical degrees from overseas. FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants. Candidates who are seeking provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India have to mandatorily appear for FMGE 2022 exam and get certified by NBEMS.

Also Read: IGNOU July Session 2022 Re-registration Deadline Extended till 15th July, Apply online at ignou.ac.in