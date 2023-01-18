    FMGE December 2022: Admit Cards yet to be Issued to Multiple Candidates, Check Details Here

    The National Board of Examinations informed that the FMGE exam has been delayed up to January 20 for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities. Students demand clarity about the exam delay and several candidates have taken it to Twitter handles. Read more information mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 16:12 IST
    FMGE December 2022 Admit Cards Awaited
    FMGE December 2022 Admit Cards Awaited

    FMGE December 2022: The admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2022 exam are still not published for thousands of medical aspirants. Only two days are left for the exam to commence and around 10,000 aspirants are yet to receive their admit cards from the examination council.

    As per the latest notification, several students have asked for clarity over the delay in releasing admit cards. These candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance test are waiting for their admit cards to be issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS). They further alleged that the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has threatened to withhold their FMGE results when they urged that clarity must be given by the board about the medical exam.

    FMGE December Exam 2023 Schedule

    The FMGE entrance exam for the December session of the academic year 2022 was earlier scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. However, the exam date was postponed to January 20, 2023, due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections held by the Delhi State Election Commission. 

    In addition to this, the board organizes the entrance exam every year for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities in order to qualify for medical practice in the nation. As per the updated schedule, the FMGE announced to release of the students’ admit cards on January 13, 2023. Several students who registered for the exam have not yet received their respective hall tickets due to “blurry images and missing documents”.

    A medical aspirant claimed regarding the NBE exam that the NBE director threatened the students that the results will be denied if anyone spoke against the examination board. Also, they were pushed outside the office when the students demanded clarity over the exam matter and asked about the reason for not issuing their admit cards. He further added that candidates have been preparing for hours and their hard work will go in vain. 

     

