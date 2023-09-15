GATE 2024 Registrations Close on Sept 29, Check Application Details, List of Documents Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 registration window on September 29, 2023. Those yet to fill out the GATE 2024 applications can visit the official website of GATE 2024 to complete the registration and application process.

To appear in the GATE 2024 exams, candidates are required to visit the official website and first complete the registrations through the link given on the website. Following the registrations students can fill and submit the online application form along with the application fee.

GATE 2024 registration and application window is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the GATE 2024 exams by following the instructions given here.

GATE 2024 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2024 Registration and Application Process

The GATE 2024 registration and application process is available on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the applications by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2024 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 registration link

Step 3: Click on new registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 5: Upload all documents as prescribed

Step 6: Submit the GATE application fee and click on the final submission link

Details in GATE 2024 Application

When applying for the GATE 2024 exam, the following details need to be mentioned

Candidate name

Email id

Mobile number

Personal details

Academic details

GATE 2024: Documents to be Uploaded

Birth certificate

Academic mark sheets and certificates

Identity card

Caste and category certificate

Candidate photograph

Signature image

About GATE 2024

GATE 2024 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The complete schedule of the exam will be issued soon. The exams will be held in the computer-based mode for a duration of 180 minutes.

