GATE 2023 Registrations Extended, Apply until Oct 7 at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has further extended the last date for completing the registrations for GATE 2023. According to the new dates provided, the GATE 2023 registration link is now available until October 7, 2022. Earlier, the last date for students to register for GATE 2023 was October 4, 2022. Candidates who have still not completed the registration process for the entrance exams can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to register and apply.

The GATE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. Candidates interested in applying can visit the official website and first complete the registrations through the registration link provided on the homepage. Candidates must note that completing the GATE 2023 Registrations is mandatory in order to be able to apply for the entrance exam.

GATE 2023 Registration Process

The link to register for GATE 2023 is available on the official website. Candidates need to register for the entrance exam by entering the details in the registration link and completing the application form and submitting the application fee.

After candidates enter the details in the GATE 2023 registration link, candidates can move ahead with the online applications for GATE 2023. When applying for GATE 2023 candidates must make sure that they enter all the information in the application form and upload all the necessary documents as required in the applications.

After completing the GATE 2023 application form, candidates will also be able to submit the application fee online. The GATE 2023 application fee has to be submitted through the payment gateway which will be available after students complete filling the applications.

