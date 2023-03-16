GATE Result 2023 Out @gate.iitk.ac.in - Download GATE Result Login Link Here

GATE Result 2023: The GATE 2023 Results are now available on the official website. IIT Kanpur announced the GATE 2023 Results at 4 PM today - March 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. To check the GATE 2023 Results, students are required to visit the official GATE 2023 website and enter the Login credentials in the candidate login link provided. Those who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams will be able to download the GATE 2023 Scorecard from March 21, 2023.

To check the GATE results, students are required to visit the official GATE 2023 website and enter the Enrollment ID and Password in the link provided. Candidates must also note that along with the GATE 2023 Result, IIT Kanpur will also be releasing the GATE Final Answer Key. The direct link to download GATE result has been mentioned below here.

GATE Result 2023 Download Link Click Here to Download GATE result

GATE Result 2023 Date and Time

The Indian Insitute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has officially released the GATE result today, i.e. 16 March. While GATE scorecard will be released on 21 March while the final answer key is expected to be released today along with the GATE result. The following table gives you a brief regarding the GATE result date and time.

GATE Result 2023 Events Details GATE Result 2023 Date 16 March 2023, Thursday GATE Result 2023 Time After 4 PM GATE Final Answer Key release date (Expected) 16 March 2023, Thursday GATE Scorecard release date 21 March 2023, Tuesday

How to Check GATE Result 2023?

GATE Result will be available on www.gate.iitk.ac.in./. The result will let a candidate know if he/she has qualified the GATE 2023 exam or not. The candidates who obtained the GATE cut off marks will be allowed to download the GATE Scorecard. The steps to download the GATE Answer key has been given below here.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Download GATE Result link 2023

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Enrollment ID and password in the result link

Step 4: The GATE 2023 Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Result for further reference

GATE Scorecard 2023

GATE scorecard 2023 will be issued to only those candidates who qualify the GATE 2023 exam. The GATE scorecard contains the details of the candidates' performance in he exam such as the candidates' marks, all India rank, qualifying marks, total number of candidates who appeared for the exam, etc. With the help of GATE scorecard, the successful candidates will be able to take admission for M.E/Ph.D or pursue jobs in PSUs. The GATE scorecard validity is up to 3 years from the date of issue. Here is a sample of the previous year GATE scorecard:

Details Mentioned on the GATE 2023 Scorecard

The GATE 2023 Scorecard will contain the following details

Candidate name

Enrollment Number

Marks cored out of 100

Validity of GATE scorecard

Subject taken by the candidate in GATE exam

Number of candidates who appeared in GATE 2023 exam

Marks Secured

Total Marks

All India Rank

What After GATE 2023 Result?

After the GATE 2023 Result is announced, IIT Kanpur will issue the GATE 2023 Scorecard. Candidates who have qualified the GATE Exam will be able to download the official GATE 2023 Score card through the link given. The Scorecard will be valid for a period of 3 years and candidates can use the scorecard for further purposes.

