GATE 2024 Registration By August 24, Check Registration and Exam Details Here

GATE 2024: Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru has launched the Graduate Aptitude Test Engineering (GATE) 2024 admission portal. According to the official notification, the GATE 2024 application process is expected to begin on August 24, 2023. The complete schedule for the GATE 2024 exams will be announced by IISc Bangalore soon. Interested candidates can keep visiting the official website for further updates.

The GATE entrance exams are conducted at the all-India level jointly by IISc and seven IITs for admission to postgraduate programmes and some other government scholarship/ assistantship at engineering colleges or institutions in the country.

The GATE entrance exams are usually conducted in February every year. As per reports, this year as well the GATE 2024 exams are expected to be held in February 2024. Complete details regarding the schedule of the GATE 2024 exam will be available on the admission portal - gate.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 Exams

The GATE 2023 exams schedule will be announced by IISc Bangalore soon. According to media reports, however, the GATE 2024 exams are scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The exams will be held in computer-based mode for a total of 30 subject papers and 82 combination papers. The exams will be conducted in 219 exam cities as per reports.

The questions asked will be objective type and will have two sections - general aptitude (GA) and subject selected by the candidate. Students will be required to answer multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and multiple select questions (MSQs) along with numerical answer-type questions. Candidates clearing the GATE 2024 exams will be able to download their scorecards through the official link shortly after the results are announced. The GATE 2024 scorecard is valid for three years.

GATE 2024 Registrations

The registration link for GATE 2024 will be available in two weeks. The registration link will be available on the official website. Students interested in applying for the GATE 2024 exams can visit the official website and submit their registrations through the link provided here. After completing the GATE 2023 registrations, candidates will be able to fill out the online application form and submit the GATE 2023 application fee.

