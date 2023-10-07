GATE 2024 Registration Dates Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

GATE 2024 Registration: Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru has extended the last date for candidates to submit their registrations without a late fee. According to the notification shared, the last date for students to submit their GATE 2024 applications without a late fee is October 12, 2023. Students yet to submit their GATE 2024 applications can

The conducting body has also extended the last date for students to submit applications with a late fee to October 20, 2023. Earlier, the last date for students to submit their GATE 2024 applications without a late fee was October 5, 2023, and the extended window to submit the GATE 2024 applications with a late fee was October 13, 2023.

The window for candidates to register and apply for the GAT 2024 exams is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates yet to submit their GATE 2024 applications can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the registration and application process.

GATE 2024 Revised Deadline

The announcement regarding the revised deadline for the submission of the GATE 2024 applications was made on the official Twitter account. According to the schedule released, the last date for regular submission of applications is October 12, 2023, and the deadline to submit the applications with a late fee is October 20, 2023.

GATE 2024 Exams

The GATE 2024 exams will be conducted in February 2024. According to the given schedule, the GATE 2024 exams will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The admit card for the entrance exams will be issued on January 3, 2024. Only those candidates who have completed their registration and application process will be issued their exam admit card.

