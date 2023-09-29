GATE 2024 Registrations Close Today, Edit Window Opens In November

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will close the GATE 2024 online application window today, September 29, 2023. Eligible candidates who are yet to complete the GATE 2024 registration and online application form can visit the official website until today to complete the process. It must however be noted that the GATE 2024 registration and application window will remain open until October 13, 2023, as an extended period for students to complete the applications with the submission of a late fee.

To register for the GATE 2024 exams, students are required to have with them a valid email ID and mobile number. Students are required to enter their email id and mobile number when registering for the entrance exam. Students are also advised to cross-check all the details carefully before submitting the GATE 2024 application.

The registration and application link for GATE 2024 is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Candidates can also register and apply for the GATE 2024 entrance exam through the direct link available here.

GATE 2024 Registration Window - Click Here

GATE 2024 Registration Process

The GATE 2024 registration and application window is available on the official website. Before registering for the entrance exam, candidates are advised to keep the required details ready with them. Follow the steps given here to complete the GATE 2024 registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 login link

Step 3: Click on register here and enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the enrollment ID and password

Step 5: Fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and save the applications

Step 7: Print the application for further reference

What After GATE 2024 Applications

Candidates will be provided with a window to make changes in their filled GATE 2024 applications. The application edit window will be available from November 7 to 1, 2023. After the GATE 2024 online application edit process is completed, candidates will be issued their GATE 2024 admit card. The admit card will be available on the official website from January 4, 2023.

Also Read: Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav: Union Education Minister to Inaugurate Two-Day Language Summit