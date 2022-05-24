GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2022: Term 1, 2 consolidated scorecard available at gbshse.info

GBSHSE 12th Results 2022: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the GBSHSE class 12 Term 1 and 2 Consolidated marksheets. The marksheets are available on the official website of the board. Schools can download the consolidated mark sheets from the board website and distribute the same among the students. Goa Board announced the class 12 Results on May 21, 2022.

It must be noted that separate marksheets are not being served for Goa board class 12 Term 1 and 2 examinations but instead a combined marksheet is being issued. Students can collect their Goa Board class 12 Consolidated mark sheets through their respective schools.

According to an official statement issued by the board, the Result booklet will also be available on the official website of the board and the same can be downloaded by the Head of the institution for official purposes.

GBSHSE HSSC Result Booklet

Goa Board Result Numbers

For this year's board exams roughly 18 thousand students appeared from which 16 thousand students passed the exams. The board reported a pass percentage of 94.58 Percent among the female students and 90.66 percent among the male students.

The board had earlier released the Goa Class 12 Term 1 exam results on May 16, 2022. The schedule for the release of the Goa Board Term 1 and 2 Class 10 exam results 2022 is expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: JNVST Class 6th Result 2022 To Release Soon at navodaya.gov.in, Check List of Documents For Admission Here