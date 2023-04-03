Govt of Rajasthan to Provide Free Education to EWS Students till Class 12, Check Details Here

Free Education to Students under EWS Quota: According to reports, the Government of Rajasthan will be providing free education for students under the 25% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in private schools up to class 12. Students belonging to the EWS quota would be provided free education till Class 12th under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The government has also made provisions for free preparation of competitive entrance examinations for 30,000 students under the Anuprati Coaching Scheme. Moreover, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlok announced that the Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facilitation center is also being constructed for the students who are preparing for the various competitive exam while staying in Delhi, the reports added.

Provisions Made for Youth

According to reports, the state government made several provisions for the youth including a 3-year scholarship for research scholars under which the scholars will get Rs 20,000 per month. For this, a budget of Rs 50 crore has been allotted for the infrastructural development at the University of Rajasthan. Another provision for providing free education to 500 students abroad has been made under the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme for academic excellence.

Schemes for Women in Rajasthan

Rajasthan CM also introduced public welfare schemes for all sections of the society, and for the better health management of women, the state government has introduced the Udaan Scheme with a cost of Rs 500 crore. Under this scheme, women and adolescent girls will get 12 sanitary napkins free of cost every month. Additionally, in order to connect the women/girls of Rajasthan with IT, the government is also going to provide free smartphones with 3 years of free internet facility to over 40 lakh women from Raksha Bandhan this year, the reports further added.

