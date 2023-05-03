GSEB HSC Result 2023 Verification, Re-evaluation Instructions Released, Check Details Here

GSEB 12th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board have released an official notification regarding the verification and re-evaluation of marks on May 2, 2023. The instructions have been released for the guidance of schools and students who are not satisfied with their marks. The authorities declared the GSEB HSC Results 2023 on May 2, 2023.

According to the latest notice, School administrators are responsible for ensuring that student transcripts, diplomas, and S.R. information are transported separately. For mark verification, office verification, name correction, group correction, mark rejection, and retaking the test, necessary instructions and a sample form (circular) have been delivered to the schools along with the marks sheet and certificate. The official circular is available on the internet for students to review and download.

GSEB HSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation Instructions- Click Here (PDF file)

GSEB 12th Results 2023: Apply for Verification and Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with GSEB HSC Results 2023 and wish to apply for re-evaluation must do the same before the last date. For verification and re-evaluation, they will have to apply on the official website and pay the prescribed fee. After receiving requests, the school authorities will analyse the copies and announce the results in July (tentative).

The notice reads, “Applications for scrutiny and xerox of OMR after result should be done through online mode on board website at www.gseb.org. Candidate’s mark sheet will be distributed only after verification with SR. The principal should ask the parent to check the name in the mark sheet certificate.

“If any correction is required in the name of the student as per the mark sheet, we will guide the student to apply in the prescribed application form along with the proof within the prescribed time limit, it added.

Details on Answer Book Observation

The four courses of mathematics (50), chemical science (052), physical science (054), and science (56), all allow for answer book observation. Details on the location, date, and time of the answer book observation will be posted on the board's website, www.gseb.org. Therefore, one must pay their own way to travel to the location designated by the board for the examination of the answer book.

