GSEB SSC Result 2023 expected next week, check passing marks in Gujarat Board class 10th here

GSEB SSC Result 2023 (Soon): Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the SSC result for class 10th students in May. The result can be checked online at official website: gseb.org. Students have to use their seat number to download the GSEB SSC result marksheet.

The class 10th result date and time will be announced via a notification that will be available at the official website. Last year, over 7 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat SSC exam. Out of which, 5,03,726 passed. Also, the overall pass percentage in GSEB 10th was recorded at 65.18%.

GSEB Class 10th Result 2023 Date

Gujarat board releases the GSEB SSC result date through an official notification. Here, students can check the important dates:

Events Date (Tentative) GSEB 10th result date and time Second week of May 2023 GSEB SSC exam March 14 to 28, 2023

What is the passing marks in GSEB SSC Result 2023?

Going by the past trend, GSEB is expected to announce the result by the second week of May 2023. To qualify for the Gujarat class 10th board exam of the Gujarat Education Board, a student is required to achieve at least 33% of the marks in the GSEB SSC Result 2023 for class 10th in each subject.

How To Check Gujarat Board SSC Result 2023 Online?

Students can check their result on the official website or via their respective schools. They can also follow the steps provided here to check the Gujarat class 10 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GSEB Gujarat Board Result - SSC

Step 3: A login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter seat number

Step 5: GSEB 10th result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep it safe for future reference

