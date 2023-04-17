GSEB SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Gujarat Board Latest News and Updates Here

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Board will release the GSEB 10th result 2023 in May/June 2023. To check Gujarat 10th result 2023, students have to get in touch with their respective schools as the GSEB SSC result will be released through school login. Get latest updates here

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) releases the Gujarat 10th result 2023 by May/June in online mode. Gujarat SSC result for class 10th is announced online at gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. To check the GSEB Board SSC result, students will have to use their six digit seat number in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students can check and access their Gujarat 10th result 2023 in the form of a digital scorecard.

Gujarat Education Minister on Twitter announces the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's class 10 result date. A total of 7,72,771 students appeared for the Gujarat SSC exam. Out of which, 5,03,726 passed. Also, the overall pass percentage in GSEB 10th was recorded at 65.18%.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Date and Time

Gujarat board will release the GSEB 10th result 2023 date through an official notification. Here, students can check the Gujarat 10th result 2023 and other important related dates -

Events Date (Tentative) GSEB 10th result date and time May/June 2023 GSEB private and repeater student result June 2023 Supplementary exam July 2023 GSEB SSC Supplementary result August 2023 GSEB SSC exam March 14 to March 28, 2023

Official Links To Check GSEB SSC Result 2023 Online

The GSEB 10th exam has been conducted. After the release of the Gujarat Board SSC result, students have to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their GSEB SSC results 2023, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates.

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2023 Online?

To check their GSEB Class 10th result, students need to log onto the official website and enter their six-digit Seat Number on the website. After entering the login credentials on the website, students can check and access their Gujarat SSC result in the form of a digital scorecard. They can go through the steps to know how to check GSEB 10th result online -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Gujarat board - gseb.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, enter six-digit seat number.

5th Step - Click on the submit button.

6th Step - Gujarat GSEB SSC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their marks secured in Gujarat class 10th can apply for re-evaluation. The officials will release the application form for GSEB SSC re-evaluation in online mode at the official website - gseb.org. They are also required to pay the application fees for the Gujarat 10th verification and rechecking. As per last year’s update, for verification of marks, they have to pay Rs.100 per subject whereas, for rechecking of Gujarat SSC answer sheet, students need to pay Rs. 300 per subject.

GSEB SSC Compartment Result 2023

The students who could not clear one or two subjects in their Gujarat 10th board result can apply for compartment exams. Apart from this, students who want to improve their marks can also apply for GSEB SSC compartment exam. The application window for Gujarat 10th compartment exams will be released after the declaration of board results. Students can apply for compartment exam through schools. The exam is expected to be conducted in June. Further, the GSEB SSC compartment result will be announced in July 2023.

Previous Year Class 10th Statistics of Gujarat

As per the data released, last year 7,727,71 students appeared for GSEB SSC out of which 5,037,26 passed in board exams. The overall pass percentage recorded in Gujarat 10th result was 65.18%. In 2021, the board exam was cancelled due to COVID-19. Hence, the pass percentage was 100%. Check the table below to know the complete Gujarata SSC statistics -

Years Pass percentage Passed Appeared Registered 2022 65.18% 5,037,26 7,727,71 - 2021 100% 8,572,04 Exam Cancelled 8,572,04 2020 60.64% 4,808,45 7,929,42 8,042,68 2019 66.97% 5,510,23 8,228,23 8,289,44 2018 67.5% 5,334,14 7,902,40 7,955,28 2017 68.24% 5,288,70 7,750,13 7,796,23 2016 67.06% 5,271,13 7,859,87 7,916,72 2015 54.42% 5,697,02 1055267 1067607

GSEB SSC Result Topper List

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board releases Gujarat SSC toppers list that includes name, rank, marks and other details. Last year, 7,727,71 students appeared for the exam and 65.18 per cent of passed the exams. However, GSEB SSC toppers list was not released. Even in 2021, the board did not release the Gujarat 10th toppers list. In 2019, Shashwat Upadhyay secured the top position by obtaining 97.16% in the Gujarat Board SSC exam.

GSEB SSC Grading System

In the Gujarat SSC result marksheet, the details about students and the score secured by them will be mentioned. Also, they are given grades. They can refer to the table to know the grading system for Gujarat 10th Result 2023 provided below -

Range of Marks Grades 91 - 100 A1 81 - 90 A2 71 - 80 B1 61-70 B2 51 -60 C1 41 -50 C2 35-40 D 21-35 E1 00-20 E2

