GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Board Class 10th Result Link Today at gseb.org, Passing Percentage, Toppers List and Latest News

GSEB SSC Gujarat 10th Result 2023 will be declared at 8 AM at gseb.org and gipl.in. Check Gujarat Board 10th Result Link at gseb.org with Roll Number, Passing Percentage, Passing Marks, Toppers Lis, Whatsapp number and Latest News.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 at 8 AM at gseb.org: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is activating the link to check the marks for GSEB 10મી પરીક્ષા 2023 at 8 AM today. Students who appeared in the GSEB 10th Class Result Exam can download the result from the website of the board i.e. www.gseb.org and www.gipl.in. The board is also declaring the result through WhatsApp and SMS on students’ phones. We suggest students check their mark sheet on the official website for detailed results. Moreover, it takes time to get results on Whatsapp.

Those who want to download Gujarat Board 10th Result from the official website can visit the link in this article given below. They just need to enter their school index number and password or the seat number to view their scores.

Students can check the Gujarat Board Result Date, Result Time, Passing Marks and other crucial details in the table below:

Name of the Board Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Exam Name Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th GSEB 10th Exam Date March 14 to 28, 2023 GSEB 10th Result Date May 24, 2023 GSEB 10th Result Time 8 AM Number of Students Appeared Approx 8 lakhs GSEB 10th Passing Marks 33% marks in each subject and in aggregate

Methods to Download Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023

Students and their parents can know the marks of the exam through online mode or offline mode. We have described the steps to download Gujarat SSC Result from the official website.

How to Download GSEB 10th Result 2023 from gseb.org ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board www.gseb.org.

Step 2: The result link is available on the homepage with the name “GSEB 10th Result 2023”

Step 3: Provide your seat number in the space provided

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Check your Gujarat Board Class 10 Marks

How to Download GSEB SSC Result through SMS ?

Step 1: Get your mobile phones with working network

Step 2: Open the SMS application.

Step 3: Type SSC(space)Seat Number. For example ‘SSC 1234’

Step 4: Send this message to 56263.

How to Download GSEB 10th Result on WhatsApp ?

Students can easily get their marks by sending their seat number on 6357300971.

GSEB 10th Grading System: Check Gujarat Board SSC Marks and its Grades

Students who score a particular number of marks will be categorized under the following grades

91 to 100 Marks - A1 Grade

81 to 90 Marks - A2 Grade

71 to 80 Marks - B1 Grade

61 to 70 Marks- B2 Grade

51 to 60 Marks - C1 Grade

41 to 50 Marks - C2 Grade

35 to 40 Marks - D Grade

21 to 35 Marks - E1 Grade

Below 20 Marks - E2 Grade

GSEB 10th Marksheet 2023: How can I get my Gujarat 10 Board Marksheet

The marksheet of all the 10th lass students will be issued by the schools of the students. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheet of the students.

According to the official notice, “ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડ, ગાંધીનગરની અખબારી યાદી જણાવે છે કે માર્ચ-૨૦૨૩ માં યોજાયેલ માધ્યમિક શાળાંત પ્રમાણપત્ર પરીક્ષા ધોરણ-૧૦ (એસ.એસ.સી) અને સંસ્કૃત પ્રથમા પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડની વેબસાઇટ www.gseb.org પર તા.૨૫/૦૫/૨૦૨૩ ના રોજ સવારના ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે જાહેર કરવામાં આવશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તેઓનું પરિણામ પરીક્ષાનો બેઠક ક્રમાંક(Seat Number) ભરીને મેળવી શકશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓ WhatsApp Number 6357300971 પર પણ પોતાનો બેઠક ક્રમાંક મોકલીને પરિણામ મેળવી શકશે. વિદ્યાર્થીઓના ગુણપત્રક અને S.R. નકલ શાળાવાર મોકલવા અંગેની વિગતવાર સૂચનાઓ હવે પછીથી કરવામાં આવશે. પરીક્ષા બાદ ગુણચકાસણી અને દફતર ચકાસણીની સૂચનાઓ બોર્ડની વેબસાઇટ પર મૂકવામાં આવશે. ગુણચકાસણીની અરજી ઓનલાઇન કરવાની રહેશે. પરિણામ બાદ નામ સુધારાની દરખાસ્ત નિયત નમૂનામાં કરવાની રહેશે. પૂરક પરીક્ષા-ર૦ર૩ ની પાત્રતા ધરાવતા ઉમેદવારોની યાદી શાળાઓને પરિણામ સાથે મોકલી આપવામાં આવશે તથા પૂરક પરીક્ષાના આવેદનપત્રો ઓનલાઇન ભરવાની સૂચના હવે પછીથી આપવામાં આવશે. જેની શાળાના આચાર્યશ્રીઓ, વાલીઓ, વિદ્યાર્થીઓ તથા તમામ સંબંધિતોએ નોંધ લેવી. “

GSEB SSC Topper List 2023

The topper list will be available after the declaration of the result. Students can check the marks obtained by the toppers on this page only.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam Date 2023

It is expected that the board will conduct GSEB SSC Compartment exams in the month of June 2023.

GSEB SSC Revaluation Exam 2023: What is gseb.org in reevluation fee ?

The board will publish the registration dates for re-evaluation within 15 days after the announcement of GSEB SSC Result 2023. Re-evaluation Fees for 1 subject are Rs 100 while re-evaluation fees for all subjects are Rs. 500.