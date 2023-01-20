GUJCET 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2023 Registrations: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will close the GUJCET 2023 online registration window today - January 20, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the GUJCET 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Gujarat Board to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application process.

GUJCET 2023 Registration window opened for the candidates on January 6, 2023. Students applying must make sure to enter all the required details in the registration and application form. Along with submitting the GUJCET 2023 applications, students also need to submit the GUJCET 2023 Application fee.

GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application form is available on the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates can also complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and Application fee through the link available here.

GUJCET 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

How to Register for GUJCET 2023

GUJCET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates applying for GUJCET 2023 can visit the official website or follow the steps provided here to complete the GUJCET 2023 Registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the GUJCET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

Step 3: Enter all the required details in the GUJCET 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Complete the GUJCET 2023 online application form and complete the application fee

Step 5: Download the filled application form and click on the final submission

Documents required to fill GUJCET 2023 Registration

Class 10 and 12 Marksheets and Certificate

Scanned image of passport-size photograph and signature

Category certificates

Valid photo ID proof

