GUJCET 2023 Result Announced at gseb.org, Know How to Check Here

GUJCET 2023 Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Gujarat Common Entrance Test result today, May 2, 2023, at 9 AM. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results by entering the required login credentials through the official website i.e. gseb.org.

As per the schedule, the Gujarat GUJCET entrance exam was conducted on April 3, 2023, from 10 am to 4 pm at various test centres across the state. It is expected that the examination authority will start the counselling process soon and the merit list will be declared in the month of June, the reports said.

How to check GUJCET Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the GUJCET exam 2023 can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of GUJCET 2023 i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the GSEB GUJCET Result available on the screen

Step 3: After this, enter the six-digit seat number and click on submit

Step 4: The GUJCET result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and print a hard copy of it for future reference

Details mentioned on the GUJCET 2023 Marksheet

Candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details provided on their GUJCET 2023 marksheet.

Candidate’s name

Roll number of the candidate

Group

Marks secured in each subject

Seat number

Total Marks obtained

Rank in the examination

GSEB HSC Science 2023 Result

Along with the announcement of the GUJCET result, the Gujarat board also declared the results of the class 12 Science stream today, May 2, 2023, on its official portal. This year, the pass percentage for the GSEB HSC Science stream result stood at 65.58%.

