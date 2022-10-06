Haryana NEET Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 1 Ends Today, Apply Soon at dmer.haryana.gov.in

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will close the Haryana NEET 2022 counselling registration window today on 6th October 2022. As per the released time, the Haryana NEET counselling registration will end at 11:59 pm. All the candidates who are yet to fill up the Haryana NEET counselling registration 2022 form can do it in online mode. The registration window is available at dmer.haryana.gov.in.

Along with the Haryana NEET counselling registration 2022, the submission of choices, locking and editing window will also close today. Registration for Haryana NEET counselling 2022 can be done for these programmes - Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing and Nurse Practitioner Critical Care Programme, Post Basic BSc Nursing, Master of Physiotherapy and Paramedical courses.

Haryana NEET Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Haryana NEET Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Haryana NEET registration and choice locking and editing (if any) 4th to 6th October 2022 Provisional allotment of seats 8th October 2022 Grievances if any in Haryana NEET provisional allotment list 9th October 2022 Release of allotment list after grievance redressal 9th October 2022 Payment of tuition fee online 9th to 11th October 2022 Document verification at Pt BD Sharma UHS, Rohtak 12th to 14th October 2022 Last date for reporting in the allotted institute 15th October 2022

Document Required for Haryana NEET Counselling 2022

The Haryana NEET merit list 2022 will be released online that will include the names of the NEET 2022 qualified candidates who are eligible for the counselling process. Check below the list of documents that are required for counselling and even when going for reporting to the allotted institute -

Class 10th and 12th marksheet and certificate

NEET scorecard

NEET admit card

Character certificate

Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota

Resident certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

Category certificate (if applicable)

Receipt of counselling fee

