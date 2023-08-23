Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out on uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education and Research, DMER Haryana has released the second round provisional seat allotment list for NEET UG Counselling today: August 23, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com.
Previously, the authorities extended the last date for fresh registrations, fee payment, choice filling, and locking till August 22, 2023, up to 11.59 PM. As per the schedule, the Haryana NEET Counselling Round 2 result 2023 is scheduled to be out today. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on the official website for the latest updates.
Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access provisional allotment is mentioned below:
|
Haryana NEET Round 2 Seat Allotment PDF
Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Dates
Check mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Haryana NEET Counselling Round 2 Result 2023
|
August 23, 2023
|
Grievance if any provisional allocation list
|
August 24, 2023
|
Online deposition of tuition fee
|
August 24 to 29, 2023
|
Last date for joining the allotted institute
|
To be announced soon
How to Check Haryana NEET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result?
Follow the below-mentioned steps to check allotment:
Step 1: Visit the official website: uhsrugcounselling.com
Step 2: On the homepage click on the provisional seat allotment link
Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for the name
Step 5: View and download the result PDF
Documents Required for Haryana NEET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET 2023 admit card
- NEET scorecard
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheet
- Registration and counselling fee receipt
- Equivalency certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi for candidates belonging to NRI Quota.
- Valid ID Proof
- Resident certificate (if applicable)
- Category certificate (if applicable)
- Character certificate
Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 round 2 choice filling starts today at upneet.gov.in, check important guidelines here