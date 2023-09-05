Haryana School Holiday Announced on Sept 7 for Janmashtami Celebrations; Check Latest Updates

Haryana School Holiday: The Haryana Government has declared a gazetted holiday on September 7, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Previously, the holiday was announced for September 6. However, there has been a slight change in day-off Janmashtami is being observed on both days this year. Thus, there is a confusion regarding festive day-offs.

Chief Secretary issued a notification announcing the Janmashtami holiday on September 7, 2023. According to the latest notice, all schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the state shall remain closed on this date.

The official notice reads, "It is hereby notified that Thursday, September 7 shall be observed as Gazetted Holiday in the Departments/ Boards/ Corporations, Educational and other Institutions under the Haryana Government on account of festival "Janmashtami instead of Wednesday, September 6.’’

This year, Janmashtami is being celebrated in several states on September 6 and in others on September 7. Various schools are announcing holidays using their discretion. In Bihar, schools are ordered to remain shut tomorrow: September 6, 2023.

Meanwhile, there are some other upcoming occasions such as the G-20 Summit, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Eid-e-Milad. Delhi schools shall remain closed from September 8 to 10, 2023 due to the G-20 Summit. Whereas, Ganesh Chaturthi and Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 19 and September 28, 2023. Parents and students can get in touch with the school authorities regarding holidays.

