HBSE Haryana Board 2023: Exam Schedule of Class 10, 12 Practical Exams Released, Check Details Here

Haryana BSEH Datesheet 2023: As per the media reports, the Board of School Education has announced the practical exam schedule for Regular, Swayampathi, and open school for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12). The final examinations of Haryana BSEH are scheduled to be held in the month of February and March 2023.

As per the media reports, the teachers appointed by the respective schools for the concerned subject will conduct the practical exam of the senior secondary regular students. However, the Haryana BSEH will arrange for external examiners to hold the practical exam for the subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Haryana BSEH 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates who are appearing for the Haryana BSEH 2023 examinations can check the below-given practical examination datesheet released in the official press release.

Exam Date Secondary/Senior Secondary Regular Students February 7, 2023, to February 15, 2023 Secondary/Senior Secondary (Swayampathi and Open School) April 1, 2023, to April 8, 2023

The Haryana Board exams 2023 for Class 10th and Class 12th will be conducted on February 27, 2023, whereas the Class 10th examination will end on March 25, 2023, and the Class 12th exams will be concluded on March 28, 2023.

Points to be Noted for Haryana Board 2023 Exams

There are some important points for students to keep in mind before appearing for the Haryana Board 2023 Examinations

Candidates are advised to must carry the Class 10th and Class 12th admit cards in the examination hall.

Students who are appearing for the Haryana Board exams 2023, make sure that they reach the test centre before the time mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to not carry any type of electronic items i.e. smartphone, calculator, digital watch, etc.

