HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022: BSEH 10th, 12th Results Expected Soon, Check Latest Updates Shared by Officials Here

HBSE Haryana Board Result 2022 Update: Rumours and Speculations continue to bother lakhs of students awaiting Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2022. Amid these speculative updates, the Board of School Education Haryana, BSEH has hinted that it plans to declare HBSE 12th Result 2022 for Senior Secondary Class students soon. This would be closely followed by the declaration of Haryana 10th Result 2022 for Secondary Class students in the second week of June 2022. While no official dates have been announced by the BSEH for the Haryana Board Results 2022, students should expect the same to be out in the 1st or 2nd week of June.

BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh shares an Important Update

Following repeated requests and enquires from students and other stakeholders, recently BSEH Chairman Jagbir Singh shared an important update regarding the declaration date of Haryana Board Result 2022. Mr Singh, while speaking to reporters shared that HBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared between 10th and 15th June 2022. Assuring students of timely declaration of BSEH Results, he also added that the evaluation process i.e., checking of answer sheets for Haryana Board Result 2022 is in its final stages and expected to be completed soon. Thereafter, BSEH will start collecting and processing of result data from all evaluation centres and prepare the final result to be shared with the students.

Haryana Board Class 12 Results Expected Before Class 10

According to media reports, the Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 will be declared first around 10th June 2022. This would be closely followed by HBSE Class 10 Results being declared around 15th June 2022. As per tentative reports, around 6 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 Board Exam and are awaiting their results, whereas the number of students waiting for Class 12 Results is around 3 lakhs. Once the result data processing is completed, the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared in a press meet and made available to the students online via the official website - bseh.org.

