    HP Board Exam Dates 2023: Winter Closing Session Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule Released, Check at hpbose.org

    Updated: Nov 17, 2022 09:50 IST
    HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 Exam Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 Winter Closing Datesheet 2023. The exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 students will begin on November 28, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Board 3rd, 5th, and 8th class exams can visit the official website of the board to check the exams. 

    Himachal Pradesh Board Class 3 and class 5 exams will conclude on December 5, 2022, while the class 8 exams will conclude on December 6, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. the details regarding the exam centre and instructions for the students will be mentioned on the admit card for the exams. Students appearing for the exams are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the reporting time. 

    Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Board 3rd, 5th, and class 8 exam schedules on the official website - hpbose.org. A direct link for students to check the schedule for the exams is also available below. 

    HP Board Exam Schedule

    Students taking the HP Board Winter closing exam in classes 3, 5, and 8 can visit the official website or check the details schedule available below.

    HPBOSE class 3 Time table
     
    Date Subject
    November 28, 2022 Maths
    November 30, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS)
    December 2, 2022 Hindi
    December 5, 2022 English
    HPBOSE class 5 Time table
     
    Date Subject
    November 28, 2022 English
    November 30, 2022 Hindi
    December 2, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS)
    December 5, 2022 Maths

    HPBOSE class 8 Time table

    Date

    Subject

    November 28, 2022

    Maths

    November 29, 2022

    Sanskrit

    November 20, 2023

    English

    December 1, 2022

    Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog

    December 2, 2022

    Social Science

    December 3, 2022

    Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu

    December 5, 2022

    Science

    December 6, 2022

    Hindi

    How to check HPBOSE Winter Session Datesheet 2023

    The HP Board Class 3, 5, and 8 Winter session exam datasheet us available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board. In order to check the datasheet candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the 'Examinations' drop down box on the top panel and click on the 'Datesheet' link. The HPBOSE Exam schedule is available as a PDF document which can be downloaded for further reference.

    HPBOSE Exam 2023 Guidelines

    The HPBOSE 3rd, 5th, and 8th class exams will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates are advised to carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre.

    Electronic devices including calculators, smart watches pagers, phones and other gadgets are not allowed inside the exam hall. 

