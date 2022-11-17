HP Board Exam Dates 2023: Winter Closing Session Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule Released, Check at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 Exam Date: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has released the HPBOSE Class 3, 5, and 8 Winter Closing Datesheet 2023. The exams for classes 3, 5, and 8 students will begin on November 28, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Board 3rd, 5th, and 8th class exams can visit the official website of the board to check the exams.

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 3 and class 5 exams will conclude on December 5, 2022, while the class 8 exams will conclude on December 6, 2022. The exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1 PM. the details regarding the exam centre and instructions for the students will be mentioned on the admit card for the exams. Students appearing for the exams are advised to reach the exam centre atleast an hour before the reporting time.

Candidates can check the Himachal Pradesh Board 3rd, 5th, and class 8 exam schedules on the official website - hpbose.org. A direct link for students to check the schedule for the exams is also available below.

HPBOSE Datesheet Class 3 -Click Here



HPBOSE Datesheet Class 5 - Click Here

HPBOSE Date Sheet Class 8 - Click Here

HP Board Exam Schedule

Students taking the HP Board Winter closing exam in classes 3, 5, and 8 can visit the official website or check the details schedule available below.

HPBOSE class 3 Time table

Date Subject November 28, 2022 Maths November 30, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS) December 2, 2022 Hindi December 5, 2022 English

HPBOSE class 5 Time table

Date Subject November 28, 2022 English November 30, 2022 Hindi December 2, 2022 Environmental Science (EVS) December 5, 2022 Maths

HPBOSE class 8 Time table

Date Subject November 28, 2022 Maths November 29, 2022 Sanskrit November 20, 2023 English December 1, 2022 Himachal Lok Sanskriti And Yog December 2, 2022 Social Science December 3, 2022 Arts, Home Science, Music/Instrument, Punjabi, Urdu December 5, 2022 Science December 6, 2022 Hindi

How to check HPBOSE Winter Session Datesheet 2023

The HP Board Class 3, 5, and 8 Winter session exam datasheet us available on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board. In order to check the datasheet candidates are required to visit the official website and click on the 'Examinations' drop down box on the top panel and click on the 'Datesheet' link. The HPBOSE Exam schedule is available as a PDF document which can be downloaded for further reference.

HPBOSE Exam 2023 Guidelines

The HPBOSE 3rd, 5th, and 8th class exams will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates are advised to carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre.

Electronic devices including calculators, smart watches pagers, phones and other gadgets are not allowed inside the exam hall.

