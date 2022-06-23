HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed? Know when HPBOSE will declare HP Board Class 10 Results

HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Kab aayega HP Board 10th Result 2022? Thousands of students have been speculating the answer to this question for weeks now. The situation has been made even more challenging for them by the rampant rumours and misleading reports which have given out tentative dates without any specific update from HP Board.

At this time, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has not announced any specific date or time for the announcement of HPBOSE 10th Result 2022. However, as and when the board decides to declare HP Board Class 10 Results 2022, they would be made available to the students online via the official website - hpbose.org.

1.16 Lakh Students Await HP Board Class 10 Results 2022. According to media reports, the HP Board of School Education is expected to be announced by June 27, 2022. Officials from the board have stated that the results will be out next week although a confirmed announcement on the same is awaited. The board conducted the exams for the students from March 26 to April 13, 2022.

Steps to check HP Board 10th Results 2022

The Himachal Pradesh class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the HP board 10th examinations can follow the steps provided below to check the HPBOSE 10th Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the HP Board official website

Step 2: Click on the HPBOSE 10th result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the HPBOSE 10th Registration number/ roll number in the link provided

Step 4: The HPBOSE Class 12 results 2022 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the HPBOSE 12th Results 2022 for further reference

