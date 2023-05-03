HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Steps to Access in Offline, Online Mode

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce the Class 12th results anytime soon. Once declared, students who appeared in the exams will be able to check out the scores on the official website i.e. hpbose.org. If reports are to be believed, the result is expected to be declared in the 2nd or last week of May. However, it must be noted that the authorities have not released any official notification yet.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be released for all streams- arts, commerce, and science. Soon, after the declaration of intermediate results, the board will make the class 10th result live. Students will be able to access Himachal Board 10, 12 results 2023 by entering their hall ticket number, DOB, or other login credentials.

How to Download HPBOSE 12th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in intermediate exams can check out results in the latter part of May. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply to access the class 12th mark sheet in online mode-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on Results tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the class 12th results link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: The HPBOSE Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Marks Via SMS?

Apart from the official website, students can also access their results in offline mode with the help of SMS. To get their HPBOSE 12th mark sheet 2023, they will have to send a message to the below-mentioned number-

Type an SMS in the format - HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750.

On receiving the SMS, the authorities will send the HPBOSE 12th result 2023 on the same mobile number.

