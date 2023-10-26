HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Revised Merit List Tomorrow; Check Schedule Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) will publish the revised merit list for BEd Counselling 2023 tomorrow: October 26, 2023. Candidates can who participated in correction cum mop-up round counselling can check out the results on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in.

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates are allowed to select colleges as per preferences from the candidate login between October 25 and 26, 2023. After the selection window is closed, the revised merit list will be displayed.

HPU BEd Revised Merit List Click Here

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Initiation of Correction-cum-Mop-up Round, selection of colleges October 25 to 26, 2023 Display of Revised Merit List October 27, 2023 Seat Allotment Result October 31, 2023 Document verification and online admission fee payment November 1 to 2, 2023

How to Download HPU BEd Revised Merit List 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: helpdeskhpu.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the revised merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the list

Important Instructions for HPU BEd Correction–cum–Mop-up Round of B.Ed. Counselling Form

Check out the mandatory guidelines below:

Candidates can make their corrections by Paying Rs.200 for the Counselling form as all fields are editable and after correction, they can fill in their preferences.

Candidates having correct data in counselling form can set their preferences and pay counselling fees if not paid in any previous round.

All the candidates who appeared in the entrance exam and were not admitted to any college in previous rounds of counseling are eligible for this round of HPU BEd Counselling 2023.

Also, One seat for a Single Girl Child is vacant in the Department of Education at HP University Shimla. All Eligible candidates can apply for Single Girl Child Seat.

Also Read: JK MSc Nursing Round 2 Counselling 2023 Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here