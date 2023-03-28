Hyderabad University to Accept CUET UG Scores for PG Admissions 2023, Know Eligibility Here

Hyderabad University PG Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the University of Hyderabad informed that admissions to all the Integrated postgraduate and Postgraduate programmes of the University of Hyderabad will be held through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examinations 2023. Those interested candidates who want to get admission into various integrated PG and PG courses can check the important information regarding the eligibility criteria, exam schedule from the official website - acad.uohyd.ac.in.

Check Eligibility Criteria for Admission into Integrated PG Courses Here - Direct Link (Click Here)

Admissions into Integrated PG, PG Courses Through CUET UG 2023

According to the official notification, admission to the 5-year Integrated PG programmes for the upcoming session in Hyderabad University will be done through the CUET UG 2023. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the 5-year Integrated PG courses have to appear for the Domain and Language papers as given in the eligibility criteria of their respective programmes.

Eligibility Criteria for Qualifying papers

As per the official information, candidates are required to score a minimum cutoff of 50 marks in the qualifying papers i.e. 35 marks for IMA Hindi, IMA Urdu and IMA Telugu will be considered for admission into Integrated (PG) postgraduate programmes.

However, candidates who score minimum cut-off marks in their qualifying papers will be considered for admission without considering their scores obtained in the core papers. Whereas the marks secured by the candidates in the qualifying papers will not affect their rank.

CUET 2023

As per the recent updates, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG examination 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 onwards. Candidates can apply for the CUET undergraduate exam till March 30, 2023, and the last date to apply for the CUET postgraduate exam is April 19, 2023.

Also Read: MAH BEd CET Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Direct Link to Download Here