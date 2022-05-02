ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 (OUT): CA Final, Inter May Exam Admit Cards Released, Download at icai.org

ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the CA May Exam 2022 Admit Cards. As per the latest update, the ICAI CA Admit Card 2022 has been released for CA Final and CA Inter Courses. The ICAI CA May Exam 2022 are scheduled to be held from 14th to 30th May 2022 for inter and final courses. Candidates who are registered to appear for these exams are advised to log onto the portal icai.org to access and download their hall tickets. Alternatively, a direct link to access them is also placed below as well:

Download ICIA CA Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Official Notice Released to Confirm Availability of Admit Cards

With several rumours and speculations about the ICIA CA Admit Cards 2022 doing the rounds, the institute has released an official notice to confirm the release of hall tickets for the upcoming May session exam. According to the notice, as of now, only ICAI CA Admit Cards have been released only for Inter and Final courses. The hall tickets for foundation course for CA Programme will be released later by the institute. Moreover, the exam notice also mentions that ICIA CA Admit Cards 2022 have been published online only and no physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website.

How to Download ICAI CA Admit Cards 2022 online?

Like previous sessions, the release of ICAI CA May Exam Admit Cards has been done online via the official website - icai.org. Candidates who are not familiar with the process of downloading the hall tickets or are facing any kind of technical problems or difficulties can log onto the portal and follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Log onto the portal - icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, log onto the website using your Login ID (Registration Number) and Password

Step 3: After logging in, locate and click on link for Admit Card

Step 4: Your CA May Exam 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take printout for future reference

Along with the release of the ICAI CA May Exam 2022, the institute has also published a list of helpline numbers which can be contacted in case of any errors or problems. For CA May Final Exams, candidates can write/contact: final_examhelpline@icai.in or 0120-3894870 / 808827. On similar lines, for CA May Inter Exam 2022, candidates can write/contact: foiudnation_examhelpline@icai.in or 0120-3894811, 812.

