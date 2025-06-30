ICAI CA Final Result 2025 Release Soon at icai.org, Check Expected May Session Result Release Date and Time

The ICAI CA Final Result 2025 for the May session is likely to be announced soon, most probably on July 3 or July 4, 2025. Thousands of students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for their results.
Once released, the CA Final result will be available on the official websites, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the result, students must enter their roll number and registration number.
The CA Final scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total score, and whether the student has passed or failed. The CA Final exams are conducted three times a year.
How to Check ICAI CA Final Result 2025?
Candidates who appeared for the CA Final May 2025 exams can check and download their results by following these easy steps:
Step 1: Visit the official websites, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “CA Final May 2025 Result” link in the result section or the scrolling banner.
Step 3: Click on the result link and enter your roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Submit the details.
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen, showing subject-wise marks, total score, and pass/fail status.
Step 6: Download and print the PDF scorecard for future use like job placements or further studies.
Step 7: Check all the details carefully, your name, roll number, subject marks, and overall percentage.
ICAI CA Final Result 2025: Official Website
Students can check their ICAI CA Final Result 2025 on the following websites:
-
icai.nic.in
-
icaiexam.icai.org
ICAI CA Final Result 2025: Passing Criteria
To pass the CA Final exam, candidates must score at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks overall in each group.
If you pass both groups, you will be eligible to register for the ICAI Campus Placement Drive, which will be held from July 10 to July 20, 2025.
If you pass only one group, you can appear for the next exam session, which is expected to be held around September 2025. The exact date will be announced soon.
