ICAI CA Final Result 2025 Release Soon at icai.org, Check Expected May Session Result Release Date and Time

The ICAI CA Final Result 2025 for the May session is likely to be announced soon, most probably on July 3 or July 4, 2025. Thousands of students who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for their results.

Once released, the CA Final result will be available on the official websites, icai.nic.in and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the result, students must enter their roll number and registration number.

The CA Final scorecard will display subject-wise marks, total score, and whether the student has passed or failed. The CA Final exams are conducted three times a year.

How to Check ICAI CA Final Result 2025?

Candidates who appeared for the CA Final May 2025 exams can check and download their results by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the official websites, icai.nic.in or icaiexam.icai.org.