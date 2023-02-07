ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Verification Link Available Here

ICAI CA Foundation: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently commenced the verification process for the CA Foundation Result for the December 2022 session. All law aspirants who were shortlisted and whose names are mentioned in the ICAI CA Foundation results have the chance to apply for verification latest by March 2, 2023, on the official website.

According to the latest information, the candidates will also be able to apply for certified copies or inspection Foundation under the stipulated time period, as prescribed by the institution. ICAI organized the CA Foundation December 2022 examination on different dates like December 14, 16, 18, and 20, 2022.

The data reveals that a total number of 1,26,015 candidates appeared for the CA Foundation December session 2022 exam. Out of these, 36,864 were secured pass percentages of 29.25%, as per the records.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Verification - Appy Here

Meanwhile, ICAI has also started the online registration process for the CA May-June 2023 session exam at the available website link. Applicants can submit their application forms by February 24, 2023. Also, it is to be noted that the CA Foundation exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode between June 24 to June 30, 2023, whereas the CA Intermediate exam will be organized from May 3 to May 18, 2023.

Steps to Apply for CA Foundation 2022 Verification

As per the CA Foundation December 2022 results, those candidates who were shortlisted can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the verification process.

Step 1 - First of all, go through the official website link - icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2 - Then click on the CA Foundation verification link for December 2022

Step 3 - Select the examination level and enter the registration number along with the roll number

Step 4 - Candidates should submit the request in handwritten format duly signed by them along with a demand draft attached to it

CA Foundation Verification Process

The ICAI CA verification procedure to evaluate marks can take up to six to eight weeks. In case of any change in the marks of any candidate, the officials will make the amount refunded against the money paid by that candidate for verification. The final result of the candidates who have applied online for the verification process will be published on the official website of ICAI.

